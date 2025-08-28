At least 38,000 marriages dissolved by Ukrainians in courts since the beginning of the year: where most

In Ukrainian courts, at least 38,671 couples divorced in the first six months of 2025 - three times more than through civil registry offices. Almost half of all judicial divorces occurred in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv regions, and the capital. The fewest divorces were recorded in Zakarpattia and Volyn regions.

This is evidenced by data from the monitoring service Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

At least 38,671 marriages were dissolved by Ukrainians in courts in the first half of 2025, according to data from the judicial decisions search engine "Babysia" - the post says.

As indicated, Dnipropetrovsk region became the absolute leader in the number of dissolved marriages in Ukraine this year.

In six months, 5,188 couples divorced here - this is 13% of all court decisions found using the search engine for the judicial register "Babysia" - analysts add.

The capital, as reported, holds the second position: 3,544 divorce decisions were recorded in Kyiv (9%).

Odesa region ranks third with 3,121 cases (8%).

In total, 45% of all divorces are concentrated in five regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv regions, and Kyiv itself.

In the west of the country, the divorce rate is traditionally low.

In Zakarpattia region, courts considered 777 cases, in Volyn - 829.

These are some of the lowest indicators in Ukraine, not counting the regions affected by hostilities - experts explain.

In civil registry offices during the same period, "12,691 marriages were dissolved - three times less than in courts.

It is worth noting that the same regions are in the lead, with only minor changes: the capital ranks first with 1,780 divorces, followed by Dnipropetrovsk region - 1,252, and Kharkiv region closes the top three - 889.

In addition to the frontline and partially occupied regions, the fewest divorces in civil registry offices were again in Zakarpattia - 171 cases, in Chernivtsi - 239, and Ternopil - 247 regions.

Addition

It is possible to divorce in a civil registry office if the spouses do not have common property or disputes regarding its division, as well as minor children.

7,000 criminal proceedings suspended due to mobilization