At least 38,000 marriages dissolved by Ukrainians in courts since the beginning of the year: where most

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
06:36 AM • 2588 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
04:08 AM • 13515 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 49601 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 32473 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 56447 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 145043 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 86094 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 53125 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 65977 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 51982 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
80%
755mm
Popular news
Germany issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians in the case of the Nord Stream attackAugust 27, 10:32 PM • 29935 views
Xi Jinping carried out the largest "purge" among PRC generals in half a centuryAugust 27, 11:52 PM • 13019 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: four dead, dozens wounded, including children, numerous fires and destructionAugust 28, 12:34 AM • 28738 views
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is knownVideo01:25 AM • 20954 views
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: details03:16 AM • 7932 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 72356 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 73846 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 145030 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 139708 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 100030 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Serhiy Lysak
Andriy Pyshnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 50662 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 84683 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 88544 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 86285 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 119584 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
Brent Crude

At least 38,000 marriages dissolved by Ukrainians in courts since the beginning of the year: where most

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

In the first six months of 2025, 38,671 couples divorced in Ukrainian courts, which is three times more than through civil registry offices. Dnipropetrovsk region leads in the number of divorces, while Zakarpattia and Volyn regions have the lowest rates.

At least 38,000 marriages dissolved by Ukrainians in courts since the beginning of the year: where most

In Ukrainian courts, at least 38,671 couples divorced in the first six months of 2025 - three times more than through civil registry offices. Almost half of all judicial divorces occurred in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv regions, and the capital. The fewest divorces were recorded in Zakarpattia and Volyn regions.

This is evidenced by data from the monitoring service Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

At least 38,671 marriages were dissolved by Ukrainians in courts in the first half of 2025, according to data from the judicial decisions search engine "Babysia"

- the post says.

As indicated, Dnipropetrovsk region became the absolute leader in the number of dissolved marriages in Ukraine this year.

In six months, 5,188 couples divorced here - this is 13% of all court decisions found using the search engine for the judicial register "Babysia"

- analysts add.

The capital, as reported, holds the second position: 3,544 divorce decisions were recorded in Kyiv (9%).

Odesa region ranks third with 3,121 cases (8%).

In total, 45% of all divorces are concentrated in five regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv regions, and Kyiv itself.

In the west of the country, the divorce rate is traditionally low.

In Zakarpattia region, courts considered 777 cases, in Volyn - 829.

These are some of the lowest indicators in Ukraine, not counting the regions affected by hostilities

- experts explain.

In civil registry offices during the same period, "12,691 marriages were dissolved - three times less than in courts.

It is worth noting that the same regions are in the lead, with only minor changes: the capital ranks first with 1,780 divorces, followed by Dnipropetrovsk region - 1,252, and Kharkiv region closes the top three - 889.

In addition to the frontline and partially occupied regions, the fewest divorces in civil registry offices were again in Zakarpattia - 171 cases, in Chernivtsi - 239, and Ternopil - 247 regions.

Addition

It is possible to divorce in a civil registry office if the spouses do not have common property or disputes regarding its division, as well as minor children.

7,000 criminal proceedings suspended due to mobilization08.08.25, 11:08 • 2787 views

Alona Utkina

Society
Chernivtsi Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv