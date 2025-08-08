7,000 criminal proceedings halted due to mobilization - Opendatabot

Courts can suspend the consideration of criminal proceedings if the accused has been mobilized. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 7,312 such cases have been recorded. This is reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot data.

Details

In the first year of the full-scale invasion, courts made 858 decisions to suspend consideration of cases due to the mobilization of the accused. This year, there have already been 1,973 such cases.

The most decisions were made by courts in:

Kyiv region — 617:

Lviv — 582;

Dnipropetrovsk — 559

Suspension of proceedings is not an exemption from responsibility, but the consideration of the case is postponed indefinitely - experts emphasize.

Addition

The main task is to regulate this process and balance the interests of justice and the country's defense capability. At the same time, human rights activists warn: long pauses in the consideration of criminal cases can complicate the collection of evidence and affect the quality of justice, especially in cases where witnesses or victims are forced to wait for years.

