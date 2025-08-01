$41.710.05
Crimes related to mobilization: The Prosecutor General's Office exposed dozens of facts of abuses during the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1192 views

Prosecutors in the defense sector documented dozens of facts of abuses related to mobilization during July 2025. Bribes, fictitious employment, and illegal departure abroad were revealed.

Crimes related to mobilization: The Prosecutor General's Office exposed dozens of facts of abuses during the war

Defense prosecutors continue to expose crimes related to mobilization. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Throughout July 2025, dozens of facts of abuse were documented - from bribes to organized schemes of fictitious employment in critical infrastructure.

For example, in the Lviv region, managers of a state-owned critical infrastructure enterprise, for money, registered conscripts "for work" to book them from mobilization and appropriated their accrued salaries. During searches, documentation, bank cards, and digital media were found and seized.

In the Odesa region, a lawyer and a deputy director of an enterprise were detained. For 19.5 thousand US dollars and 115,000 hryvnias, they provided fictitious booking to a critically important economic institution.

It is also reported that two residents of Lutsk district, Volyn region, organized a scheme for illegal departure of men abroad. For $6200, they transported conscripts to Romania bypassing checkpoints: they were detained.

In total, in July 2025, more than 40 people were notified of suspicion. 11 TCC employees were brought to justice, including five unit heads, as well as an official of the military medical commission.

The amount of documented illegal benefit is 132,000 US dollars and 280,000 hryvnias.

Law enforcement officer for $13.5 thousand smuggled draft dodgers to Moldova: he was served with a notice of suspicion - SBI29.07.25, 16:30 • 3496 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Volyn Oblast
Romania