Law enforcement officer for $13.5 thousand smuggled draft dodgers to Moldova: he was served with a notice of suspicion - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 312 views

A Kyiv police officer and his accomplice organized a scheme to smuggle conscripts abroad. They were detained in Bukovyna, the "service" cost $13.5 thousand per person.

Law enforcement officer for $13.5 thousand smuggled draft dodgers to Moldova: he was served with a notice of suspicion - SBI

A Kyiv police officer, together with an accomplice, organized a scheme to smuggle conscripts abroad. The men were detained near the border in Chernivtsi region. They face up to 9 years in prison. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the defendants, using their official position, ensured unhindered passage through checkpoints, and then delivered "clients" to a border village. From there, they were supposed to illegally cross the state border on foot.

The cost of such a "service" was 13.5 thousand dollars per person. Payment was received by another accomplice - the funds were transferred to a cryptocurrency wallet. His identity is currently being established.

Both defendants have been charged under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They have been remanded in custody with the possibility of bail. The sanction of the article provides for up to 9 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Lilia Podolyak

Society War Crimes and emergencies
Chernivtsi Oblast
Ukraine
Moldova
Tesla
