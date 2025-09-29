The Ministry of Digital Transformation has introduced push notifications in "Diia" to track the status of construction documents

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has introduced a new function for owners of construction documents: now the status of an application for a construction service can be tracked via push notifications in "Diia", without the need to personally visit the ASC. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, writes UNN.

Details

In Ukraine, the process of obtaining construction permits and documents for reconstruction or major repairs has been simplified. Now, after applying for a construction service at the ASC, applicants will automatically receive push notifications in the "Diia" application about the status of their application – whether it is under consideration, rejected, or successfully processed.

We save your time and reduce the workload on ASC employees. You no longer need to call or personally go to the center to find out the status of your application for a construction service – emphasize the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

How it works

The ministry noted that after processing construction permits at the ASC for new construction, reconstruction, major repairs, or commissioning of a facility, the client automatically receives a notification in "Diia" about the readiness or status of the document.

Push notifications are only sent to users who are authorized in "Diia" and have a verified taxpayer card.

The new option makes the process of interacting with public services faster and more transparent, providing convenient digital control over construction documents.

