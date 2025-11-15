In Ukraine, the registration of the "Schoolchild's Package" is nearing completion: how to apply for assistance online

November 15, 2025, is the last day to apply for the "Schoolchild's Package" assistance. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Ministry of Social Policy.

Details

It is noted that after this date, the acceptance of new applications will stop, but the processing of already submitted applications will continue.

Given that today is Saturday and a day off, the only way to submit an application is to use the Diia application. To apply online, you need to have an ID card or a foreign passport in Diia and a verified tax number (RNOKPP) - the message says.

The department clarified the application procedure:

open the Services section → State Aid → Schoolchild's Package;

select the child for whom you are applying;

select or open Diia.Card for payments;

check the data and sign the application with Diia.Signature.

"Funds are credited to Diia.Card - it can be used for cashless payments in physical or online stores. In particular, 27,000 retail outlets where "Schoolchild's Package" payments are guaranteed to be accepted are located on a special platform at the link. The funds must be used within 180 days," the Ministry of Social Policy states.

For reference

The "Schoolchild's Package" is a one-time assistance for first-graders' families in the amount of UAH 5,000, which can be spent on everything necessary for schooling, namely: stationery, books, children's clothing and shoes. According to the program's statistics, Ukrainian families most often buy clothes.

The program budget reaches UAH 1.22 billion. To date, it has been implemented by 84% - the total amount of payments has exceeded UAH 1 billion and has been provided to almost 202,000 families. They have already spent more than UAH 730 million on all goods.

Recall

As of November 10, the "Schoolchild's Package" program has already been funded by almost UAH 1 billion. It has been used by 246,000 families of first-graders, of which more than 202,000 applications have been approved, and about 4,000 more are in the verification stage.

