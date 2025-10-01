"Schoolchild's Package": from October 1, funds can be spent on books

Starting October 1, funds can be spent on books under the "Schoolchild's Package" program, according to a government decree, writes UNN.

Details

Books were added to the list of items for which a one-time cash assistance can be received for the purchase of necessary school supplies for a first-grader, by government decree of September 17.

Previously, the "Schoolchild's Package" only included clothes and stationery.

Schoolchild's Package 2025: Step-by-step instructions for submitting an application in "Diia" to purchase stationery and books

For reference

The "Schoolchild's Package" is a one-time payment for each child entering the first grade this year. After opening a Diia.Card, UAH 5,000 from the state can be spent on the most essential items for a schoolchild. The payment is unavailable for families abroad or in temporarily occupied territories – they will be able to receive it upon returning to Ukraine or Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Applications for the "Schoolchild's Package" assistance can be submitted in two ways:

online — through the Diia application;

offline — at the nearest service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

Applications can be submitted by either method until November 15, 2025.

Funds are credited to the Diia.Card account under the "Schoolchild's Package" program within 14 days after the application is verified.

Parents can use the funds at any retail outlet in all regions of Ukraine where the payment terminal has an MCC code that meets the conditions of the state program. Purchases are possible both in offline and online stores, but payment is only possible by cashless means. The money must be used within 180 days. Unspent funds are returned to the budget.