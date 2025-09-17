$41.180.06
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
03:01 PM • 4808 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
12:33 PM • 14823 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 28934 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
September 17, 05:30 AM • 37112 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 37339 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025
September 16, 04:50 PM • 99921 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
September 16, 03:22 PM • 117468 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53544 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 62626 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Schoolchild's Package 2025: Step-by-step instructions for submitting an application in "Diia" to purchase stationery and books

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

Parents will soon be able to use 5,000 hryvnias from the "Schoolchild's Package" for textbooks and literature. Over 174,000 families have already applied for the program, 158,000 of them through "Diia."

Schoolchild's Package 2025: Step-by-step instructions for submitting an application in "Diia" to purchase stationery and books

Soon, parents will be able to use 5,000 UAH from the "Schoolchild's Package" program not only for backpacks and notebooks, but also for textbooks and literature. The step-by-step instructions were published by the state services portal "Diia," UNN writes.

Details

Apply for the Schoolchild's Package in "Diia" and soon, with 5,000 hryvnias of support, you can buy not only backpacks and notebooks for first-graders, but also textbooks and Ukrainian and world literature.

- the message says.

How it works

  • Update "Diia" and log in. Go to the section "State Aid" - "Schoolchild's Package";
    • select the child for whom you are submitting the application;
      • specify or select "Diia.Card";
        • sign the application with "Diia.Signature";
          • submit the application. Funds will be received within 14 days after the application is approved.

            We will write about the update with books as soon as everything is working. In the meantime, spend the money on clothes, shoes, and stationery.

            - emphasized in "Diia".

            They added that over the past month, more than 174,000 families have already applied for the support program, with over 158,000 of them using the service.

            Recall

            You can apply for assistance until November 15, 2025. In the coming weeks, funds will be allowed to be spent not only on clothes, shoes, and stationery, but also on books.

            Earlier, UNN wrote that the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine launched an online map with over 25,000 retail outlets for the "Schoolchild's Package" program. Parents will be able to find stores with children's clothing, shoes, and school supplies, and soon also with books.

            Alona Utkina

