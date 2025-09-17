Schoolchild's Package 2025: Step-by-step instructions for submitting an application in "Diia" to purchase stationery and books

Soon, parents will be able to use 5,000 UAH from the "Schoolchild's Package" program not only for backpacks and notebooks, but also for textbooks and literature. The step-by-step instructions were published by the state services portal "Diia," UNN writes.

Details

Apply for the Schoolchild's Package in "Diia" and soon, with 5,000 hryvnias of support, you can buy not only backpacks and notebooks for first-graders, but also textbooks and Ukrainian and world literature. - the message says.

How it works

Update "Diia" and log in. Go to the section "State Aid" - "Schoolchild's Package";

select the child for whom you are submitting the application;

specify or select "Diia.Card";

sign the application with "Diia.Signature";

submit the application. Funds will be received within 14 days after the application is approved.

We will write about the update with books as soon as everything is working. In the meantime, spend the money on clothes, shoes, and stationery. - emphasized in "Diia".

They added that over the past month, more than 174,000 families have already applied for the support program, with over 158,000 of them using the service.

Recall

You can apply for assistance until November 15, 2025. In the coming weeks, funds will be allowed to be spent not only on clothes, shoes, and stationery, but also on books.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine launched an online map with over 25,000 retail outlets for the "Schoolchild's Package" program. Parents will be able to find stores with children's clothing, shoes, and school supplies, and soon also with books.