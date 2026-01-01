Today marks the full launch of eExcise testing: what businesses need to know

Today, January 1, Ukraine is launching full testing of the eExcise system – a digital tool that replaces paper excise stamps and ensures transparent control over the circulation of tobacco and alcohol products. This was announced by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, reports UNN.

We are starting full testing of the eExcise system – a digital tool to combat the illegal market of tobacco and alcohol products, which will eliminate the human factor and corruption risks. From January 1, businesses will have access to all the necessary functionality – previously, only individual features were tested - the message says.

Testing will last until October 12 – we have provided enough time for businesses to gradually and easily adapt to the changes. We have prepared everything necessary for entrepreneurs to:

establish interaction between their own IT systems and the eExcise electronic system;

conduct full-scale testing of the system's operation – from creating test electronic excise tax stamps, moving entire batches of products to canceling test electronic stamps at retail cash registers;

configure and optimize their own business processes.

We have also developed the ability to test offline applications. All data is recorded and synchronized, and business processes are not interrupted in the absence of communication.

eExcise is modern DataMatrix codes instead of outdated paper stamps. Every Ukrainian will be able to check the legality of a bottle of wine or a pack of cigarettes through Diia, and the state will see the entire path of the product – from the manufacturer to the store shelf - Fedorov added.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada extended the testing period of the eExcise system until October 12, 2026. The system is expected to be launched on November 1, 2026, giving businesses 10 months for testing.

