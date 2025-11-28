Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher

$42.190.11
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 5928 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 14624 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM • 14760 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 14993 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 13649 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 11523 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 29329 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 27122 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 44258 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - SvyrydenkoPhotoNovember 28, 12:57 AM • 17412 views
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicoptersNovember 28, 01:30 AM • 16831 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 13337 views
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhoto06:12 AM • 6510 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender07:24 AM • 10447 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 714 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 14595 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?07:39 AM • 2276 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideo07:16 AM • 3948 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 33241 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 13573 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 34272 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 54903 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 87926 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 103140 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

IDPs from temporarily occupied territories who have a combatant certificate can apply for a housing voucher worth over UAH 2 million as early as next month.

Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher

Ukrainians who are internally displaced persons from territories temporarily occupied by Russia will receive UAH 2 million for housing. IDPs who have the status of a combatant or a person with a disability due to the war can use this – they can apply for a housing voucher through the "Diia" application. This was reported by UNN with reference to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development.

Details

This voucher will allow you to purchase housing or invest in construction, and it can also be used as a down payment or to pay off a mortgage.

This is the first stage of a new housing assistance program for families whose homes remained in the temporarily occupied territory

- Svyrydenko stated.

Who has the right to apply

An IDP who meets the following criteria has the right to apply:

  • has the status of a combatant or a person with a disability due to the war (since 2014);
    • has a confirmed previous place of residence in the temporarily occupied territories;
      • has a valid IDP certificate with the address of actual residence in the territory controlled by Ukraine;
        • neither she nor her family owns other housing in the controlled territories (with the exception of an outstanding mortgage or housing in the combat zone);
          • has not received housing support in other programs and has no active applications in eRecovery.

            How long is the voucher valid?

            The voucher can be used for 5 years. After purchasing housing, a 5-year alienation ban will apply to it to guarantee the targeted use of funds.

            At the same time, the payment mechanism will be clarified by the Ministry of Community Development.

            How to apply from December 1

            Initially, you can only apply for participation in the program through the Diia mobile application.

            The applicant needs to:

            • Update the application to the latest version;
              • Go to the Services for IDPs section → Application for a housing voucher;
                • Confirm family composition;
                  • Obtain the consent of the husband/wife to the processing of personal data (via Diia.Signature). If the partner does not confirm consent within 36 hours, the application will be canceled);
                    • Sign the application with Diia.Signature and send it.

                      As noted by the government, all necessary data will be automatically pulled from state registers - there is no need to submit documents manually.

                      After submission, the application undergoes an automatic verification by the Ministry of Finance, and then it is transferred to the commission at the applicant's actual place of residence. The estimated period for the commission to review the application is up to 30 days. Subsequently, the application can also be submitted through ASCs or notaries

                      - the Ministry of Development said in a statement.

                      What else you need to know when applying for a voucher

                      The presence or absence of housing owned by the applicant in the temporarily occupied territory does not matter. This does not affect the right to participate in the program, the government said.

                      Recall

                      In Ukraine, applications have started for the payment of UAH 6,500 under the "Winter Support" program. This assistance can be received by the most vulnerable categories of citizens.

                      Yevhen Ustimenko

                      SocietyEconomyPublications
                      State budget
                      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                      War in Ukraine
                      Diia (service)
                      Ministry of Finance of Ukraine