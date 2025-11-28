Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher

Ukrainians who are internally displaced persons from territories temporarily occupied by Russia will receive UAH 2 million for housing. IDPs who have the status of a combatant or a person with a disability due to the war can use this – they can apply for a housing voucher through the "Diia" application. This was reported by UNN with reference to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development.

Details

This voucher will allow you to purchase housing or invest in construction, and it can also be used as a down payment or to pay off a mortgage.

This is the first stage of a new housing assistance program for families whose homes remained in the temporarily occupied territory - Svyrydenko stated.

Who has the right to apply

An IDP who meets the following criteria has the right to apply:

has the status of a combatant or a person with a disability due to the war (since 2014);

has a confirmed previous place of residence in the temporarily occupied territories;

has a valid IDP certificate with the address of actual residence in the territory controlled by Ukraine;

neither she nor her family owns other housing in the controlled territories (with the exception of an outstanding mortgage or housing in the combat zone);

has not received housing support in other programs and has no active applications in eRecovery.

How long is the voucher valid?

The voucher can be used for 5 years. After purchasing housing, a 5-year alienation ban will apply to it to guarantee the targeted use of funds.

At the same time, the payment mechanism will be clarified by the Ministry of Community Development.

How to apply from December 1

Initially, you can only apply for participation in the program through the Diia mobile application.

The applicant needs to:

Update the application to the latest version;

Go to the Services for IDPs section → Application for a housing voucher;

Confirm family composition;

Obtain the consent of the husband/wife to the processing of personal data (via Diia.Signature). If the partner does not confirm consent within 36 hours, the application will be canceled);

Sign the application with Diia.Signature and send it.

As noted by the government, all necessary data will be automatically pulled from state registers - there is no need to submit documents manually.

After submission, the application undergoes an automatic verification by the Ministry of Finance, and then it is transferred to the commission at the applicant's actual place of residence. The estimated period for the commission to review the application is up to 30 days. Subsequently, the application can also be submitted through ASCs or notaries - the Ministry of Development said in a statement.

What else you need to know when applying for a voucher

The presence or absence of housing owned by the applicant in the temporarily occupied territory does not matter. This does not affect the right to participate in the program, the government said.

Recall

In Ukraine, applications have started for the payment of UAH 6,500 under the "Winter Support" program. This assistance can be received by the most vulnerable categories of citizens.