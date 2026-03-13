Ukraine received requests from the US and Persian Gulf countries for assistance in shooting down drones - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has received requests from the United States and Persian Gulf countries for assistance in shooting down drones. Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with Radio France, as reported by UNN.

Currently, we have received a request from the United States and some Persian Gulf countries for assistance, particularly in counter-drone measures. My initial reaction is simple. We remember the first days of the war, how long we had to wait for the first aid. But we react faster, we came to help - Zelenskyy said.

The President added that Ukraine can be useful, for example, in the field of counter-drone measures.

We will help France, which helped us in the first hours - Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Ukraine is ready to share its own experience in countering Iranian attack drones with international partners to enhance global security.