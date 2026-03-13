Ukraine received requests from the US and Persian Gulf countries for assistance in shooting down drones - Zelenskyy

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
March 13, 02:21 PM • 21946 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
March 13, 12:53 PM • 42775 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
March 13, 10:42 AM • 28030 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 45681 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
March 12, 03:30 PM • 70514 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 96136 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 46252 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 29141 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 21863 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 24330 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
2m/s
63%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Renowned ecologist Volodymyr Boreyko died in a car accident near KyivPhotoMarch 13, 01:47 PM • 5468 views
Dubai real estate index collapses by 30% amid war - what's happening to the marketMarch 13, 03:41 PM • 18986 views
Spring avitaminosis - how to recognize it and which specialist to consultPhotoMarch 13, 04:17 PM • 16296 views
The "Servant of the People" party stated that about 40 people's deputies want to resign their mandates early.March 13, 04:39 PM • 9620 views
Top 5 comedies for an evening that will make you laugh non-stopVideo08:08 PM • 5300 views
Publications
Top 5 comedies for an evening that will make you laugh non-stopVideo08:08 PM • 5296 views
Spring avitaminosis - how to recognize it and which specialist to consultPhotoMarch 13, 04:17 PM • 16295 views
Dubai real estate index collapses by 30% amid war - what's happening to the marketMarch 13, 03:41 PM • 18984 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
March 13, 02:21 PM • 21946 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
March 13, 12:53 PM • 42775 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Péter Szijjártó
Serhiy Rebrov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideo09:04 PM • 1646 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly Hills07:15 PM • 3696 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhotoMarch 13, 12:24 PM • 25146 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhotoMarch 13, 09:57 AM • 48795 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 31378 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Gold
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Ukraine received requests from the US and Persian Gulf countries for assistance in shooting down drones - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1258 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed receiving requests from the US and Gulf countries regarding counter-UAV measures. Ukraine is ready to share its experience with partners.

Ukraine received requests from the US and Persian Gulf countries for assistance in shooting down drones - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has received requests from the United States and Persian Gulf countries for assistance in shooting down drones. Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with Radio France, as reported by UNN.

Currently, we have received a request from the United States and some Persian Gulf countries for assistance, particularly in counter-drone measures. My initial reaction is simple. We remember the first days of the war, how long we had to wait for the first aid. But we react faster, we came to help

- Zelenskyy said.

The President added that Ukraine can be useful, for example, in the field of counter-drone measures.

We will help France, which helped us in the first hours

- Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Ukraine is ready to share its own experience in countering Iranian attack drones with international partners to enhance global security.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine