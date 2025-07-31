US imposes sanctions on Iran's "shadow fleet" 30 July 2025

The United States government announced new restrictions against Iran, calling them the "largest package of sanctions" since 2018, imposed against a shipping empire linked to the regime in Tehran. This is stated in the official statement of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury, writes UNN.

Details

The new US sanctions target over 50 individuals and entities and over 50 vessels that are part of a network controlled by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani – the son of the advisor to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

This network transports oil and petroleum products from Iran and Russia, as well as other goods to buyers worldwide, generating tens of billions of dollars in profit - states the US Treasury.

Among other things, the network controlled by Hossein Shamkhani controls a significant portion of Iran's crude oil exports, the proceeds of which primarily go to his family and the Iranian regime.

The Shamkhani family also holds citizenships of other countries, which allows them to conceal their ties to Iran and conduct business abroad, hiding corrupt schemes, the US financial agency's statement says.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that today's move by his department includes over 115 sanction steps and is the largest within the campaign of pressure on Iran led by the Trump administration.

The Donald Trump administration announced a "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran, aimed at preventing it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

