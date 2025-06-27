$41.590.08
Trump changed his mind about lifting sanctions against Iran and made a sharp statement against Khamenei

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

Donald Trump accused Ayatollah Khamenei of lying about defeating Israel. The US President said that he saved Khamenei from death and canceled the easing of sanctions after Iran's aggressive statements.

Trump changed his mind about lifting sanctions against Iran and made a sharp statement against Khamenei

In a sharp statement, US President Donald Trump condemned Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for false claims of victory in the war with Israel, while revealing details about how an airstrike on the Iranian capital was stopped by him at the last moment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the US President's post on ThrueSocial.

According to Trump, such rhetoric is not only far from reality, but also outrageous.

"Why did the so-called 'Supreme Leader' Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of war-torn Iran so openly and absurdly claim that he won the war against Israel, knowing that his claim is a lie," Trump wrote.

The American leader noted that such a position is unacceptable for a religious leader, especially in light of the catastrophic consequences for Iran.

"As a man of deep faith, he should not lie. His country was destroyed, his three evil nuclear facilities were DESTROYED," he stated.

Trump also admitted that he knew Khamenei's whereabouts during the conflict, but deliberately did not allow a fatal blow to be dealt to him.

I KNEW EXACTLY where he was hiding and would not allow Israel or the US Armed Forces, the greatest and most powerful in the world, to take his life. I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY BAD AND SHAMEFUL DEATH, and he doesn't need to say, "THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!" 

– Trump added.

He also said that he ordered Israel to return a large group of combat aircraft that were heading to Tehran with the intention of launching a strike that could be the final one in the war.

In fact, in the final act of war, I demanded that Israel return a very large group of planes that were headed straight for Tehran, expecting a big day, perhaps a final knockout! This would have caused huge damage and many Iranians would have died

– Trump said.

According to him, he also worked on a possible easing of sanctions, which could give Iran a chance for recovery. But after Tehran's aggressive statements, all negotiations were stopped.

For the past few days, I have been working on a possible lifting of sanctions and other things that would give Iran a much greater chance of a complete, rapid, and final recovery — Sanctions BITE! But no, instead I get a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately stopped all work on sanction relief 

– Trump emphasized.

In summary, he called on Iran to return to a civilized world order, otherwise the situation would only worsen.

Addition

In a rare statement, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hailed his country's "victory" over Israel and said his country had delivered a "hard slap" to the United States. According to the BBC, Iran's Supreme Leader had not been seen for more than a week.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran
