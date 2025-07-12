Putin urged Iran to conclude a nuclear deal with the US on "zero enrichment" of uranium - Axios

$41.820.00
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 07:13 PM
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
The enemy destroyed a private house in Lutsk at nightJuly 12, 03:44 AM
Night attack by Russians on Chernivtsi: four people killedJuly 12, 05:43 AM
Rescuers showed the consequences of the night Russian attack on the city of Lviv 08:02 AM
The GUR intercepted the order of the Russian commander to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war09:07 AM
Russian strike on Lviv: number of injured increased to nine people09:48 AM
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this "luxury" purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 212863 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

Putin urged Iran to conclude a nuclear deal with the US on "zero enrichment" of uranium - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told Donald Trump and Iranian officials that he supports a nuclear deal that requires Iran to have "zero enrichment" of uranium. The Kremlin urged Iran to agree to this deal, despite publicly supporting Iran's right to enrich uranium.

Putin urged Iran to conclude a nuclear deal with the US on "zero enrichment" of uranium - Axios

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told White House chief Donald Trump and Iranian officials that he supports the idea of a nuclear deal that requires Iran to have "zero enrichment" of uranium. According to it, Iran will not be able to enrich uranium, UNN writes with reference to Axios.

Details

The publication notes that the Russian Federation has been Iran's main diplomatic ally on the nuclear program for many years. Despite public support for Iran's right to enrich uranium, Putin has taken a tougher stance amid the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

According to three European and one Israeli official familiar with the matter, the Kremlin urged Iran to agree to a "zero enrichment" deal. Two sources said that the Russian side also informed the Israeli government about Putin's position on Iranian uranium enrichment.

"We know that this is exactly what Putin told the Iranians," said one senior Israeli official.

It is noted that last week the Russian dictator outlined this position in telephone conversations with Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Sources report that the head of the Kremlin and other Russian officials have repeatedly voiced their support for a "zero enrichment" deal to the Iranians in recent weeks.

Putin supports the idea of zero enrichment. He urged the Iranians to move in this direction to make negotiations with the US more favorable. But the Iranians said they would not even consider such a possibility

- said one European official.

Addition

Iranian Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi threatens Israel with a "devastating" attack if the conflict resumes. This response, he said, is so "powerful" that even the US will not be able to save Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared for the first time in public after the start of Israeli attacks, taking part in a mourning ceremony in Tehran. Before that, he only published video messages amid reports of hiding in a bunker.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Ali Khamenei
Israel
White House
Donald Trump
Tehran
Emmanuel Macron
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran
