Putin urged Iran to conclude a nuclear deal with the US on "zero enrichment" of uranium - Axios

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told White House chief Donald Trump and Iranian officials that he supports the idea of a nuclear deal that requires Iran to have "zero enrichment" of uranium. According to it, Iran will not be able to enrich uranium, UNN writes with reference to Axios.

Details

The publication notes that the Russian Federation has been Iran's main diplomatic ally on the nuclear program for many years. Despite public support for Iran's right to enrich uranium, Putin has taken a tougher stance amid the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

According to three European and one Israeli official familiar with the matter, the Kremlin urged Iran to agree to a "zero enrichment" deal. Two sources said that the Russian side also informed the Israeli government about Putin's position on Iranian uranium enrichment.

"We know that this is exactly what Putin told the Iranians," said one senior Israeli official.

It is noted that last week the Russian dictator outlined this position in telephone conversations with Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Sources report that the head of the Kremlin and other Russian officials have repeatedly voiced their support for a "zero enrichment" deal to the Iranians in recent weeks.

Putin supports the idea of zero enrichment. He urged the Iranians to move in this direction to make negotiations with the US more favorable. But the Iranians said they would not even consider such a possibility - said one European official.

Addition

Iranian Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi threatens Israel with a "devastating" attack if the conflict resumes. This response, he said, is so "powerful" that even the US will not be able to save Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared for the first time in public after the start of Israeli attacks, taking part in a mourning ceremony in Tehran. Before that, he only published video messages amid reports of hiding in a bunker.