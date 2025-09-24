Tehran and Moscow agree on construction of small nuclear power plants in Iran

Russia and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday on the construction of small nuclear power plants in Iran. This was reported by "Rosatom", according to UNN.

Details

As stated by "Rosatom", today, September 24, a meeting was held in Moscow between the company's CEO, Oleksiy Likhachov, and Iran's Vice President, President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, during which "they discussed the progress of current projects, as well as the prospective agenda for cooperation in the field of peaceful use of atomic energy."

After the conversation, the heads of the delegations of the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the construction of small-capacity nuclear power plants in the Islamic Republic of Iran. The document provides for specific steps aimed at implementing this strategic project in Iran - the statement said.

As Reuters writes, Eslami said earlier this week to Iranian state media that the plan is to build eight nuclear power plants as Tehran aims to reach 20 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2040.

Iran, which suffers from electricity shortages during months of high demand, has a single operational nuclear power plant in the southern city of Bushehr. It was built by Russia and has a capacity of about 1 GW - the publication writes.

Recall

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that the country will not succumb to pressure regarding uranium enrichment, emphasizing that Tehran does not need nuclear weapons. US President Donald Trump previously offered cooperation in exchange for suspending Iran's nuclear program.