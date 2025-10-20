Iranian leader rejected Trump's offer of talks and denied destruction of nuclear infrastructure - media

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to resume talks and refuted his claims about the alleged destruction of Iran's nuclear infrastructure, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to resume talks and refuted his claims that the United States had destroyed Iran's nuclear capabilities, the publication writes.

Tehran and Washington held five rounds of indirect nuclear talks, which culminated in a 12-day air war in June in which Israel and the United States bombed Iranian nuclear facilities.

Trump says he makes deals, but if a deal is accompanied by coercion and its outcome is predetermined, it is not a deal, but an imposition and intimidation. — said Khamenei.

Last week, Donald Trump told the Israeli parliament that it would be good if Washington could reach a "peace agreement" with Tehran after a ceasefire was established in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

The US president proudly says that they bombed and destroyed Iran's nuclear industry. Well, keep dreaming! What does America have to do with whether Iran has nuclear facilities or not? These interventions are inappropriate, wrong, and coercive. — added Khamenei.

Addition

Western powers accuse Iran of secretly trying to develop a nuclear bomb by enriching uranium and demand that it cease such activities. Tehran denies attempts to weaponize enrichment, claiming that the program has exclusively civilian energy purposes.

Recall

Iran announced the termination of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which limited its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the termination of all provisions of the agreement. At the same time, the ministry emphasized that the country "strongly expresses its commitment to diplomacy."