Internet in Iran returns to its "previous state" - Minister of Communications

Iranian Minister of Communications Sattar Hashemi stated that after the ceasefire, the internet in Iran returned to its "previous state." This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

In his post on X, Hashemi noted that Iran "will not face a similar situation again."

On June 17, the Iranian government announced that authorities had slowed down the internet allegedly to "combat cyberattacks," but there were reports of almost complete shutdowns of the global network.

The ban on major social media platforms such as X is still in effect in Iran, and people inside the country use VPNs and other methods to circumvent it.

Many Iranian officials, such as Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, also have accounts on X, despite the ban imposed by the country itself.

Addition

