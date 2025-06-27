US strike on Iran: Foreign Minister acknowledges serious damage to nuclear facilities

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi admitted that the country's nuclear facilities suffered "excessive and serious" damage as a result of recent US and Israeli bombings. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

He also stated that Iran does not plan to resume negotiations with the US on the nuclear program. Tehran canceled the planned sixth round of talks when Israel began its attacks.

I would like to state clearly that no agreement, understanding or discussion of beginning new negotiations has been reached - he said.

At the same time, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that the strikes did not disrupt the country's nuclear program. He declared that the American attacks failed to "achieve anything substantial."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of helping Iran gain access to $30 billion in exchange for abandoning its nuclear program.

UNN also reported that Iran announced the cessation of cooperation with the IAEA after the approval of the relevant bill. This was stated by the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.