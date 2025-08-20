Lukashenka openly offered Iran cooperation from food to defense technologies

$41.360.10
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 15122 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 15855 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 29493 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
08:14 AM • 111739 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 44113 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 43350 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 42427 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 171081 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 144370 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 126499 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - Politico
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 22723 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Serhiy Leshchenko
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Sviatoshynskyi District
Donetsk Oblast
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Medicinal products
Hryvnia
Diia (service)
Oil

Lukashenka openly offered Iran cooperation from food to defense technologies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Oleksandr Lukashenka stated his readiness to discuss any areas of cooperation with Iran, from food supplies to the military-technical sphere. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of friendly relations between the countries.

Lukashenka openly offered Iran cooperation from food to defense technologies

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, stated his readiness to discuss any areas of cooperation with Iran, from food supply to the military-technical sphere. The high-ranking guest from Tehran, Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasized the importance of friendly relations between the countries during negotiations in a narrow format in Minsk. This is reported by BELTA, writes UNN.

Details

On August 20, negotiations took place in Minsk between the ruler of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, and the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian. Lukashenka warmly welcomed the guest, noting that his visit was initially planned for June, but due to unforeseen circumstances, it was postponed.

"This did not diminish the significance of your visit. You remain our friends, and we are ready to fulfill all our obligations to Iran," Lukashenka said.

He also recalled his previous trips to Tehran and meetings with the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, to whom he conveyed his warmest friendly wishes.

The main message of the negotiations was that Belarus "has no closed topics." Lukashenka emphasized his readiness to cooperate in all areas: from food supply to military-technical partnership.

"There are no secrets. We are not friends against anyone, we do everything for the benefit of our peoples - Belarusian and Iranian," Lukashenka emphasized.

The visit of the President of Iran to Minsk was supposed to take place in June during the Eurasian Economic Forum and the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, where Masoud Pezeshkian was to speak as an observer. However, due to the escalation of the military situation in the region and strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, the visit had to be postponed. Earlier, the Iranian president sent a video address to the EAEU participants.

Belarus is ready to host a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin20.08.25, 03:02 • 3048 views

Recall

Lukashenka's office stated that Trump agreed to come to Minsk with his family.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
Masoud Pezeshkian
Belarus
Ali Khamenei
Tehran
Iran