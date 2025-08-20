Lukashenka openly offered Iran cooperation from food to defense technologies

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, stated his readiness to discuss any areas of cooperation with Iran, from food supply to the military-technical sphere. The high-ranking guest from Tehran, Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasized the importance of friendly relations between the countries during negotiations in a narrow format in Minsk. This is reported by BELTA, writes UNN.

On August 20, negotiations took place in Minsk between the ruler of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, and the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian. Lukashenka warmly welcomed the guest, noting that his visit was initially planned for June, but due to unforeseen circumstances, it was postponed.

"This did not diminish the significance of your visit. You remain our friends, and we are ready to fulfill all our obligations to Iran," Lukashenka said.

He also recalled his previous trips to Tehran and meetings with the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, to whom he conveyed his warmest friendly wishes.

The main message of the negotiations was that Belarus "has no closed topics." Lukashenka emphasized his readiness to cooperate in all areas: from food supply to military-technical partnership.

"There are no secrets. We are not friends against anyone, we do everything for the benefit of our peoples - Belarusian and Iranian," Lukashenka emphasized.

The visit of the President of Iran to Minsk was supposed to take place in June during the Eurasian Economic Forum and the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, where Masoud Pezeshkian was to speak as an observer. However, due to the escalation of the military situation in the region and strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, the visit had to be postponed. Earlier, the Iranian president sent a video address to the EAEU participants.

