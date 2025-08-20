Belarus is ready to host a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin

Natalia Eismont, press secretary of the President of Belarus, stated that Minsk is ready to mediate a possible meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine if it contributes to a peaceful settlement of the conflict. This is reported by UNN with reference to local media.

Belarus did not ask and is not asking for the role of a mediator, but if it is necessary for peace in our fraternal republic – we are ready to organize any meeting. And we will hold everything at the highest level - Natalia Eismont emphasized.

She also noted that the issue of a possible meeting was not discussed by Belarusian President Lukashenka during a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

Recall

The White House hopes to organize a meeting between Putin and Zelensky by the end of August, with the assistance of Donald Trump. The US President has already discussed security guarantees for Ukraine and is coordinating actions with Russia and Ukraine.

During a conversation with Trump, Russian dictator Putin allegedly proposed holding a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Moscow, which he refused.

Austria offered Vienna as a venue for possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker stated his readiness to ensure Putin's participation, despite the ICC warrant.

A senior US official stated that a meeting between Putin and Zelensky could take place in Hungary. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that they would meet within two weeks.

French President Emmanuel Macron proposes Geneva as a neutral country for the Ukraine-Russia summit. He emphasizes the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine and warns against a hasty peace.

