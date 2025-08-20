$41.260.08
Trump canceled vacation due to negotiations: Zelenskyy and Putin are already "in the process of organizing" a meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

Donald Trump postponed his vacation due to preparations for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Switzerland promises security to the Russian dictator for the meeting.

Trump canceled vacation due to negotiations: Zelenskyy and Putin are already "in the process of organizing" a meeting

US President Donald Trump has postponed his own vacation amid preparations for another round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. At the same time, Switzerland promises to ensure the safety of the Russian dictator for organizing the meeting. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Italian publication RaiNews

Details

The US, Ukraine, and a number of European states have created a special commission to develop security guarantees for Kyiv. Meanwhile, Zelensky categorically rejects the Kremlin's proposal to hold talks on Russian territory, emphasizing the need for security guarantees and a neutral platform for discussions.

As the publication notes, there is also the "Geneva hypothesis" — the possibility of organizing a meeting in Switzerland, where the host country guarantees inviolability for the Russian president.

Meanwhile, according to SkyNews, Trump noted that Zelensky and Putin are "in the process of organizing" a bilateral meeting. 

"They're in the process of setting it up, but we have to stop the killing, it's too much killing."

- added Trump.

Recall

The White House hopes to organize a meeting between Putin and Zelensky by the end of August, with the assistance of Donald Trump. The US President has already discussed security guarantees for Ukraine and is coordinating actions with Russia and Ukraine.

During a conversation with Trump, Russian dictator Putin allegedly proposed holding a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Moscow, which the latter refused. 

Currently, Austria has offered Vienna as a venue for possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker stated his readiness to ensure Putin's participation, despite the ICC warrant.

