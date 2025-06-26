$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
06:55 AM
Death of the Chief of the General Staff of Iran, Ali Shadmani: Details and Consequences Announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1946 views

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran, Ali Shadmani, died from severe wounds sustained during the bombing of Iran by Israel. He held this position for several days and was one of the main advisors to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has confirmed the death of the Chief of the General Staff of the country's armed forces, Ali Shadmani. This was reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

He held this position for only a few days, replacing his liquidated predecessor, Alaa Ali Rashid, who died a few days earlier.

Ali Shadmani, who was called one of the closest people to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died from severe wounds sustained during the bombing of Iran by Israel.

In the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), he was called one of the main advisors to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, and had influence on plans for attacks against Israel.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Israel carried out a limited air strike on Tehran in response to the missile attack. At the same time, the IDF refrained from a large-scale operation due to the demand of US President Donald Trump.

Yevhen Ustimenko

