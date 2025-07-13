$41.820.00
UNN Lite
Iranian cleric calls for Trump's assassination, promises reward - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

Iranian official Mansour Emami offered a reward for Trump's assassination, and a website is raising funds for this purpose. This comes amid escalating threats from Tehran after US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iranian cleric and official Mansour Emami offered a reward to "anyone who brings Trump's head," reports say. This call, like the recent fatwa against the former US president, is part of an intensified wave of threats from Tehran after US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Iranian media.

Mansour Emami, a state-appointed official from West Azerbaijan province in northwestern Iran, offered a significant reward for Trump's assassination

 - reports the British opposition publication "Iran International" and the state news agency "Hawza". 

An Iranian website claims to be running a public fundraising campaign for Trump's assassination.

As of Thursday, the website claimed to have raised over $40 million.

In recent weeks, at least one high-ranking official in Iran has issued a fatwa - a religious ruling based on Islamic law - against Trump, as well as against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This fatwa was voiced by one of the country's most influential clerics - Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi.

At the same time, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during an interview with Tucker Carlson, tried to distance the official authorities from this decision, noting that the order "has nothing to do with the Iranian government or Supreme Leader" Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The US Department of Homeland Security said last month that Iran "has a long-standing commitment to pursue US government officials it deems responsible for the death of an Iranian military commander killed in January 2020," referring to the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani, carried out on Trump's orders during his first presidential term.

In addition to religious decrees, direct threats are also appearing in the public sphere. Mohammad-Javad Larijani, an aide close to Ayatollah Khamenei, stated on Iranian state television that Trump "can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago," referring to his private resort in Florida, and added:

While he's lying down, a micro-drone can target and hit him right in the belly button

In response, Trump remarked:

I'm not sure if that's actually a threat, but maybe it is

- said Trump.

Republican Senator Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also reacted to this statement:

The Iranian regime's constant calls for the assassination of President Trump are absolutely unacceptable

Woman detained near Trump's residence: came with an "urgent message" and a weapon in her car12.07.25, 09:03 • 5164 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
United States Department of Homeland Security
Ali Khamenei
Qasem Soleimani
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran
