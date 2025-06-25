Iran's parliament votes to suspend cooperation with IAEA

The Iranian Parliament voted to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iranian Press TV reports, writes UNN.

Details

The decision was supported by 222 votes "for", no votes "against", one abstained.

The bill reportedly prohibits the entry of IAEA inspectors unless the safety of facilities is guaranteed.

According to CNN, the decision of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, known as the Majlis, must be ratified by the Supreme National Security Council, chaired by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The votes of the Majlis, especially when it comes to foreign affairs, are often considered symbolic unless they are supported by an influential body personally elected by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the publication notes. .

The IAEA has insisted on resuming relations with Iran, which were suspended by unprecedented Israeli strikes on the country's nuclear facilities that began on June 13.

On Tuesday, the organization issued a statement welcoming the end of the 12-day conflict, saying: "IAEA inspectors remained in Iran throughout the conflict and are ready to start work as soon as possible, returning to the country's nuclear facilities and verifying stocks of nuclear materials, including more than 400 kg of uranium enriched to 60%, which they last inspected a few days before the start of Israeli airstrikes on June 13."

IAEA denies its report supported Israel's strike on Iran