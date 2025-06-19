IAEA denies its report supported Israel's strike on Iran

IAEA Head Rafael Grossi rejected Iran's accusations that a recent report on nuclear inspections, which found Tehran in breach of its legal obligations, "in any way" justifies Israel's attacks on the Islamic Republic. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Rafael Grossi denied that his inspectors covered up Israel's attacks, which began on June 13 and damaged at least some nuclear facilities in Iran.

The role of the IAEA Director General's report can never be considered a justification for any Israeli military activity. To pretend in any way that the IAEA report is a green light or a way to carry out an attack is absolutely absurd Grossi told Al Jazeera on Thursday.

Iran accused the IAEA of being an "accomplice in an aggressive and unjust war," reports Tehran Times, citing a Foreign Ministry spokesman. Former chief diplomat of Iran, Javad Zarif, stated that the agency had caused "irreparable harm to his country" in his post on X.

The UN nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday that the whereabouts of Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles could not currently be confirmed due to the ongoing conflict. Senior US officials are preparing for the possibility of an strike on Iran in the coming days, sources familiar with the matter say.

A heavy water research reactor located in Khondab (Iran) was hit, but it was not operational and did not contain nuclear material.

The IAEA cannot confirm the whereabouts of 409 kg of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade due to Israel's military actions. Inspections have been suspended, and the exact location of the material is unknown.