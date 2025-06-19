$41.630.10
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
05:11 PM • 12678 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
02:14 PM • 38020 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
01:56 PM • 58674 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
June 19, 01:07 PM • 58828 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 66554 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 143886 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
June 19, 07:33 AM • 67781 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 146391 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 228068 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
June 18, 04:37 PM • 94307 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

IAEA denies its report supported Israel's strike on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

IAEA Head rejects Iran's accusations that the report on nuclear violations justifies Israel's strikes.

IAEA denies its report supported Israel's strike on Iran

IAEA Head Rafael Grossi rejected Iran's accusations that a recent report on nuclear inspections, which found Tehran in breach of its legal obligations, "in any way" justifies Israel's attacks on the Islamic Republic. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Rafael Grossi denied that his inspectors covered up Israel's attacks, which began on June 13 and damaged at least some nuclear facilities in Iran.

The role of the IAEA Director General's report can never be considered a justification for any Israeli military activity. To pretend in any way that the IAEA report is a green light or a way to carry out an attack is absolutely absurd

Grossi told Al Jazeera on Thursday.

Iran accused the IAEA of being an "accomplice in an aggressive and unjust war," reports Tehran Times, citing a Foreign Ministry spokesman. Former chief diplomat of Iran, Javad Zarif, stated that the agency had caused "irreparable harm to his country" in his post on X.

The UN nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday that the whereabouts of Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles could not currently be confirmed due to the ongoing conflict. Senior US officials are preparing for the possibility of an strike on Iran in the coming days, sources familiar with the matter say.

Addendum

A heavy water research reactor located in Khondab (Iran) was hit, but it was not operational and did not contain nuclear material.

The IAEA cannot confirm the whereabouts of 409 kg of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade due to Israel's military actions. Inspections have been suspended, and the exact location of the material is unknown.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Israel
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Bloomberg L.P.
United States
Iran
