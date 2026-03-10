Navrotskyi submitted an alternative defense funding plan to parliament instead of EU loans

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has presented the legislative initiative "Polish SAFE 0%", which is intended to be an alternative to the European credit line of 44 billion euros. The head of state is still refraining from officially vetoing the government's plan to use EU funds, but proposes to finance the modernization of the army from internal resources. This is reported by tvpworld, writes UNN.

Karol Nawrocki's proposal is based on using profits from the increase in the value of the National Bank of Poland's foreign exchange reserves. According to the president's advisors, such a scheme will allow attracting about 200 billion zlotys over the next five years without creating long-term debt dependence on Brussels. Nawrocki emphasizes that this approach is more responsible, as the European SAFE program involves credit obligations for decades.

This proposal will allow the armed forces to receive significant funds without using the currency reserves themselves. This is responsible management of the bank's resources, where the money is intended exclusively for defense expenditures. – stated the head of the presidential administration, Zbigniew Bogucki.

Government reaction and threat to security funding

Prime Minister Donald Tusk harshly criticized the president's initiative, calling it "SAFE zero zlotys." According to the head of government, Nawrocki's bill does not contain real financial guarantees and only creates new bureaucratic structures instead of using already available European funds.

Tusk emphasized that Poland urgently needs funds to equip the army amid growing threats, and delaying the signing of the government plan harms national security.

This law contains no guarantees regarding money. It is intended to replace the real funds we have from European funds. We expect a quick and immediate decision on the SAFE program. – emphasized Donald Tusk during a press conference.

The president must decide on the fate of the government bill by March 20. If Nawrocki does veto it, the government promises to implement a "plan B", but warns that this will force cuts in spending on other priority areas, including cybersecurity and the protection of the eastern border with Belarus.

