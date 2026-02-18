In Poland, the coalition faced chaos after a group of MPs decided to form a new faction - Tusk commented

Poland's ruling coalition government has been thrown into chaos after a high-ranking party member announced her departure along with a group of over a dozen other MPs to form a new parliamentary faction, UNN reports, citing TVP World.

Details

Polish Climate Minister Paulina Hennig-Kloska announced at a press conference in parliament on Wednesday that she and a group of MPs are leaving the junior coalition member "Poland 2050" (Polska 2050) to create a new political group called "Centrum" (Center).

She said that a total of 18 parliamentarians from "Poland 2050" decided to leave the party, representing more than half of its seats in the lower house.

This development comes two days after "Poland 2050" co-founder Michał Kobosko left the party, accusing its leadership of seeking to impose a "dictatorship" by implementing new internal rules.

On Saturday, the national council of the "Poland 2050" party adopted a "Peace Resolution," which it said was aimed at restoring unity, but which Hennig-Kloska and others called a "ban order."

On Tuesday and earlier on Wednesday, other high-ranking party members, including the country's Deputy Minister of Defense Paweł Zalewski, announced their intention to leave the political force and become independent deputies.

The split occurred after a leadership struggle within the centrist political group, in which Minister of Finance and Regional Policy Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz took over after defeating Hennig-Kloska in the second round of voting.

The new leadership addressed the split on the X platform on Wednesday, stating that the members leaving the political force were unable to accept democratic principles.

"The people of 'Poland 2050' made a democratic choice," they wrote. "They chose a leader. They chose a path that corresponds to our values and our DNA."

The post further claimed that all candidates had agreed to accept the majority decision.

"They did not keep that promise," the party wrote.

"The deputies who left 'Poland 2050' were unable to accept the democratic choice of the people who make up our party," the post said.

The X post concluded with a statement that "Poland 2050" would remain a member of the ruling coalition.

Government "stable"

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that both Pełczyńska-Nałęcz and Hennig-Kloska assured him that they would remain loyal to the ruling camp, "regardless of the turbulence in their ranks."

Describing the split as the "sensation of the day," Tusk confirmed that both "Poland 2050" and "Centrum" would remain in the coalition, which, he said, "will remain stable" at least until next year's parliamentary elections.

As PAP notes, the Speaker of the Polish Sejm, Włodzimierz Czarzasty, announced on Wednesday that the Sejm had received an application for the registration of a new parliamentary club (faction) - "Centrum", formed by some deputies who left the "Poland 2050" club.

"The application has just been submitted," Czarzasty said during a press conference. "This is already a fact. Now we have two new clubs: the 'Centrum' club and the 'Poland 2050' club."

The Speaker estimated that the creation of a new club should not negatively affect the functioning of the ruling coalition.

"I don't think it will have any negative impact on the coalition. We will have to work a little more. A little distance, a little time, we will wait a week, and emotions will subside," Czarzasty pointed out.

