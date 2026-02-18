In Poland, the coalition faced chaos after a group of MPs decided to form a new faction - Tusk commented

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
03:06 PM • 4514 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 7506 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 15029 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 15736 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 14597 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 19368 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 22692 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 16782 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 17620 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 26511 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3m/s
76%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhotoFebruary 18, 06:29 AM • 24974 views
Businessman organized a million-hryvnia scheme to supply army with ballistic glasses that were shot through; he has been notified of suspicion - Prosecutor GeneralFebruary 18, 07:39 AM • 14473 views
Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in UkraineFebruary 18, 09:27 AM • 10803 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian mediaFebruary 18, 09:58 AM • 19514 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 10094 views
Publications
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo03:06 PM • 4524 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 10152 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 15031 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 53830 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 68886 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Péter Szijjártó
Ruslan Kravchenko
Gavin Newsom
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Geneva
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 5656 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 7964 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 19868 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 32424 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 27553 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Heating
Kh-59

In Poland, the coalition faced chaos after a group of MPs decided to form a new faction - Tusk commented

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

Poland's Climate Minister Paulina Hennig-Kloska and 18 MPs left the "Poland 2050" party to form a new political group, "Center." Prime Minister Donald Tusk assured the coalition's stability until the next elections.

In Poland, the coalition faced chaos after a group of MPs decided to form a new faction - Tusk commented

Poland's ruling coalition government has been thrown into chaos after a high-ranking party member announced her departure along with a group of over a dozen other MPs to form a new parliamentary faction, UNN reports, citing TVP World.

Details

Polish Climate Minister Paulina Hennig-Kloska announced at a press conference in parliament on Wednesday that she and a group of MPs are leaving the junior coalition member "Poland 2050" (Polska 2050) to create a new political group called "Centrum" (Center).

She said that a total of 18 parliamentarians from "Poland 2050" decided to leave the party, representing more than half of its seats in the lower house.

This development comes two days after "Poland 2050" co-founder Michał Kobosko left the party, accusing its leadership of seeking to impose a "dictatorship" by implementing new internal rules.

On Saturday, the national council of the "Poland 2050" party adopted a "Peace Resolution," which it said was aimed at restoring unity, but which Hennig-Kloska and others called a "ban order."

On Tuesday and earlier on Wednesday, other high-ranking party members, including the country's Deputy Minister of Defense Paweł Zalewski, announced their intention to leave the political force and become independent deputies.

The split occurred after a leadership struggle within the centrist political group, in which Minister of Finance and Regional Policy Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz took over after defeating Hennig-Kloska in the second round of voting.

The new leadership addressed the split on the X platform on Wednesday, stating that the members leaving the political force were unable to accept democratic principles.

"The people of 'Poland 2050' made a democratic choice," they wrote. "They chose a leader. They chose a path that corresponds to our values and our DNA."

The post further claimed that all candidates had agreed to accept the majority decision.

"They did not keep that promise," the party wrote.

"The deputies who left 'Poland 2050' were unable to accept the democratic choice of the people who make up our party," the post said.

The X post concluded with a statement that "Poland 2050" would remain a member of the ruling coalition.

Government "stable"

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that both Pełczyńska-Nałęcz and Hennig-Kloska assured him that they would remain loyal to the ruling camp, "regardless of the turbulence in their ranks."

Describing the split as the "sensation of the day," Tusk confirmed that both "Poland 2050" and "Centrum" would remain in the coalition, which, he said, "will remain stable" at least until next year's parliamentary elections.

As PAP notes, the Speaker of the Polish Sejm, Włodzimierz Czarzasty, announced on Wednesday that the Sejm had received an application for the registration of a new parliamentary club (faction) - "Centrum", formed by some deputies who left the "Poland 2050" club.

"The application has just been submitted," Czarzasty said during a press conference. "This is already a fact. Now we have two new clubs: the 'Centrum' club and the 'Poland 2050' club."

The Speaker estimated that the creation of a new club should not negatively affect the functioning of the ruling coalition.

"I don't think it will have any negative impact on the coalition. We will have to work a little more. A little distance, a little time, we will wait a week, and emotions will subside," Czarzasty pointed out.

Polish government reacted to Nawrocki's statement on nuclear program17.02.26, 20:34 • 4704 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Social network
Donald Tusk
Poland