Kaczyński's party has chosen its candidate for Polish prime minister

Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party has announced that its candidate for prime minister in the upcoming parliamentary elections will be Przemysław Czarnek, former Minister of Education and Science. This was reported by Polskie Radio, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that at the party congress in Krakow, PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński officially presented Przemysław Czarnek as the candidate for prime minister in the next parliamentary elections.

The politician stated that PiS "is boarding a high-speed train" that should lead the party to victory in the elections.

Once again, from the "Sokół" hall, after President Andrzej Duda and President Karol Nawrocki, we are boarding a high-speed train so that all of us win for Poland - said Czarnek.

In turn, the leader of the "Civic Coalition" and current Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on Czarnek's nomination: "Three confederations against us. There is no need to be afraid, but they cannot be underestimated. One thing is clear: in 2027, Poland faces an all-in game."

Reference

Przemysław Czarnek, a 48-year-old lawyer and politician, a lecturer at the Catholic University of Lublin, headed the Ministry of Education and Science in Mateusz Morawiecki's government from 2020-2023. Previously, he was the Lublin Voivode, and since 2019, he has been a member of the Sejm of the IX and X convocations. In June 2025, he was elected Vice-President of PiS.

According to the latest United Surveys poll for Wirtualna Polska, if elections were held next Sunday, 30.6% of respondents would vote for the "Civic Coalition", and 23.5% for PiS.

Recall

In February, Poland's ruling coalition government was thrown into chaos after a high-ranking party member announced her departure along with a group of more than a dozen other MPs to form a new parliamentary faction.

The Polish Sejm has expressed a vote of confidence in the government of Donald Tusk