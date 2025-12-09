$42.070.01
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 13254 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 33353 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 23689 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 28060 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 38612 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 33102 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 34777 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 32537 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 34453 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine's EU membership is a prerequisite for Europe's security - Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys stated that Ukraine's EU membership is a prerequisite for European security. He emphasized the importance of clear EU signals regarding the integration of Ukraine and Moldova.

Ukraine's EU membership is a prerequisite for Europe's security - Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys emphasized that EU enlargement is a geopolitical tool of the continent that ensures peace and security in Europe. This is reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

According to Budrys, Ukraine and Moldova are currently at the forefront of the enlargement process, and their progress towards EU membership must be clearly recorded by the Community's decisions.

Ukraine's membership in the EU is a necessary condition for European security. It is also one of the elements of Ukraine's security guarantees.

- said Budrys.

He added that the EU should send clear and consistent signals regarding Ukraine's integration so that Ukrainians can see the prospect of membership and more effectively implement the necessary reforms.

Budrys also stressed that EU enlargement will be one of the key priorities of Lithuania's presidency of the Council of the EU in 2027.

Recall

European Commissioner Marta Kos called on Ukraine not to deviate from anti-corruption measures to maintain a leading position on the path to the EU. This is necessary to complete accession negotiations by 2028.

Cyprus will help Ukraine on its path to EU membership - Christodoulides

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Lithuania
Ukraine
Moldova