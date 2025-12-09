Ukraine's EU membership is a prerequisite for Europe's security - Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys emphasized that EU enlargement is a geopolitical tool of the continent that ensures peace and security in Europe. This is reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

According to Budrys, Ukraine and Moldova are currently at the forefront of the enlargement process, and their progress towards EU membership must be clearly recorded by the Community's decisions.

Ukraine's membership in the EU is a necessary condition for European security. It is also one of the elements of Ukraine's security guarantees. - said Budrys.

He added that the EU should send clear and consistent signals regarding Ukraine's integration so that Ukrainians can see the prospect of membership and more effectively implement the necessary reforms.

Budrys also stressed that EU enlargement will be one of the key priorities of Lithuania's presidency of the Council of the EU in 2027.

Recall

European Commissioner Marta Kos called on Ukraine not to deviate from anti-corruption measures to maintain a leading position on the path to the EU. This is necessary to complete accession negotiations by 2028.

Cyprus will help Ukraine on its path to EU membership - Christodoulides