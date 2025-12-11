Spread criminal influence in pre-trial detention center: a resident of Zaporizhzhia extradited from Moldova to Ukraine

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 4810 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 7520 views
The Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 10841 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 20578 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 35696 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 33791 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 34690 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 30127 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 27846 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 34905 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.8m/s
91%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kremlin lures Russians to war against Ukraine with credit holidays - CPDDecember 11, 12:08 AM • 12504 views
Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is knownPhotoDecember 11, 01:49 AM • 17401 views
US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine getDecember 11, 02:22 AM • 14176 views
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote againstDecember 11, 02:57 AM • 21334 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideo04:03 AM • 17209 views
Publications
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 4810 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 28905 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 30444 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 36966 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 40177 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Odesa Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 17439 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 23219 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 19663 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 27620 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 37445 views
Actual
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Diia (service)
Tesla Model Y

Spread criminal influence in pre-trial detention center: a resident of Zaporizhzhia extradited from Moldova to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

A resident of Zaporizhzhia, accused of spreading criminal influence and extorting money in a pre-trial detention center, was extradited from Moldova to Ukraine. He had been hiding abroad for several years after being notified of suspicion in July 2023.

Spread criminal influence in pre-trial detention center: a resident of Zaporizhzhia extradited from Moldova to Ukraine

An international operation concluded with the extradition to Ukraine of a Zaporizhzhia resident accused of spreading criminal influence in a pre-trial detention center and extorting money. After fleeing abroad, he was in hiding for several years, but was detained in Moldova and handed over to the Ukrainian side. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, on behalf of the Office of the Prosecutor General, ensured the extradition of the accused in establishing and spreading criminal influence and extorting money from prisoners (Part 2 of Article 255-1, Part 2 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the message says.

According to the investigation:

• while in the Zaporizhzhia pre-trial detention center, the man gained influence among prisoners, violating established rules;

• organized channels for the supply of drugs and prohibited items, coordinated their distribution;

• instructed trusted persons to humiliate and intimidate other prisoners, demanding money for the "common fund."

In July 2023, he was notified of suspicion, and in March 2024, the indictment was sent to court. After that, he was in hiding abroad for several years.

Thanks to the cooperation of the prosecutor's office, international police, and the competent authorities of Moldova, he was detained and handed over to Ukraine on December 8, 2025.

Criminal kingpin extradited to Ukraine: faces up to 10 years in prison08.12.25, 12:51 • 3882 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova
Zaporizhzhia