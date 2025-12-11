Spread criminal influence in pre-trial detention center: a resident of Zaporizhzhia extradited from Moldova to Ukraine

An international operation concluded with the extradition to Ukraine of a Zaporizhzhia resident accused of spreading criminal influence in a pre-trial detention center and extorting money. After fleeing abroad, he was in hiding for several years, but was detained in Moldova and handed over to the Ukrainian side. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, on behalf of the Office of the Prosecutor General, ensured the extradition of the accused in establishing and spreading criminal influence and extorting money from prisoners (Part 2 of Article 255-1, Part 2 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the message says.

According to the investigation:

• while in the Zaporizhzhia pre-trial detention center, the man gained influence among prisoners, violating established rules;

• organized channels for the supply of drugs and prohibited items, coordinated their distribution;

• instructed trusted persons to humiliate and intimidate other prisoners, demanding money for the "common fund."

In July 2023, he was notified of suspicion, and in March 2024, the indictment was sent to court. After that, he was in hiding abroad for several years.

Thanks to the cooperation of the prosecutor's office, international police, and the competent authorities of Moldova, he was detained and handed over to Ukraine on December 8, 2025.

Criminal kingpin extradited to Ukraine: faces up to 10 years in prison