Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scouts
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv Oblast
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Criminal kingpin extradited to Ukraine: faces up to 10 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

A 36-year-old man, wanted abroad for a number of crimes, including organizing an illegal gambling business and assaulting a client, has been extradited to Ukraine. He faces up to ten years in prison with confiscation of property.

Photo: Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine

A 36-year-old man, who had been wanted abroad for several years on charges of a number of crimes, has been extradited to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

The man turned out to be previously convicted: he is also a co-organizer of a criminal group that was engaged in illegal gambling business. The police stopped the activities of the underground establishment in August 2022.

Before that, in January of the same year, 2022, he, together with his accomplices, organized a meeting with one of the dissatisfied "clients" of the casino. The latter demanded to pay out part of his winnings - in response, he was beaten and almost 60 thousand hryvnias were taken from him.

The defendant spread criminal influence, controlling the activities of groups involved in committing crimes in the Zhytomyr region. He controlled the distribution of funds to "support" convicts in correctional facilities in the region, took measures to eliminate competitors in the gambling "business", etc.

- the report says.

The detainee was notified of suspicion: he faces seven to ten years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that one of the defendants in the case of the embezzlement of Energoatom funds during the construction of a spent nuclear fuel storage facility was returned from Germany to Ukraine.

