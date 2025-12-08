Criminal kingpin extradited to Ukraine: faces up to 10 years in prison

Photo: Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine

A 36-year-old man, who had been wanted abroad for several years on charges of a number of crimes, has been extradited to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

The man turned out to be previously convicted: he is also a co-organizer of a criminal group that was engaged in illegal gambling business. The police stopped the activities of the underground establishment in August 2022.

Before that, in January of the same year, 2022, he, together with his accomplices, organized a meeting with one of the dissatisfied "clients" of the casino. The latter demanded to pay out part of his winnings - in response, he was beaten and almost 60 thousand hryvnias were taken from him.

The defendant spread criminal influence, controlling the activities of groups involved in committing crimes in the Zhytomyr region. He controlled the distribution of funds to "support" convicts in correctional facilities in the region, took measures to eliminate competitors in the gambling "business", etc. - the report says.

The detainee was notified of suspicion: he faces seven to ten years in prison with confiscation of property.

