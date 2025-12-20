On the border with Moldova, bus traffic is being expanded after Russian attacks on Odesa region - Deputy Prime Minister

After Russian attacks on transport infrastructure in Odesa region, bus passage is being launched through two checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border, which previously operated exclusively for passenger cars, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, a separate direction is logistics provision.

According to Kuleba, seven checkpoints are stably operating on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. The movement of passenger cars, buses and cargo vehicles is provided through the checkpoints "Mohyliv-Podilskyi – Otaci", "Mamalyha – Criva", "Rososhany – Briceni" and "Sokyriany – Ocnița".

In addition, the checkpoints "Kelmensi – Larga" and "Vashkivtsi – Grimencăuți", which previously operated exclusively for passenger cars, will now process buses. - the Deputy Prime Minister reported.

According to him, this will allow for quick adjustment of passenger routes and reduce the load on individual directions.

"We are also launching a more flexible bus transportation regime: for crossing the border, it is enough to have valid permits for regular or irregular flights, without limiting to a specific checkpoint. We have strengthened the work of the "Mohyliv-Podilskyi – Otaci" checkpoint, where the number of buses that can undergo clearance has been increased," Kuleba said.

Bus registration is carried out through the "eCherha" system, he added.

For the first time since 2022, the Odesa-Chisinau train has been relaunched: 60% of tickets sold in 3 hours

"Ukrzaliznytsia has resumed railway connection Odesa-Chisinau. 60% of tickets were sold in the first three hours after sales opened. Ticket sales from Odesa are currently open on a daily basis," Kuleba said.

According to Kuleba, the elimination of the consequences of the strikes after the damage to the bridge in the Mayaky area continues for the third day. "The enemy launched about 20 strikes on this location alone. In Odesa region, about 500 missile and drone attacks occurred over the past week," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

"The restoration of the bridge continues even in these difficult conditions. Immediately after the damage, we deployed a pontoon bridge - reversible traffic is carried out on it. We will install another one in a few days. We are also developing an additional alternative route, which we will deploy within a week," Kuleba said.

In Odesa region, communication partially restored after Russian attacks: what transport can move across the Dniester

According to him, "despite constant shelling of the bridge, which continued today, people are provided with everything necessary - food and medicine. ATMs, Ukrposhta branches are working, fuel supplies continue. Heat and water supply are stable."

The head of the Restoration Agency, Serhiy Sukhomlyn, also pointed out that "today, while talking to residents of the south of Odesa region, I heard the question: "Will we be left without parcels for Christmas and New Year?" The answer is definitely no. Parcels will arrive. And everything will be fine!"