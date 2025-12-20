On the border with Moldova, bus traffic is being expanded after Russian attacks on Odesa region - Deputy Prime Minister

$42.340.00
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 13063 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 15284 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 12168 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
02:15 PM • 14951 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 23270 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 27069 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 25011 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24288 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19822 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Syrskyi met with the British delegation led by Richard Knighton: discussed the situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoDecember 20, 10:06 AM • 10424 views
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and UkraineDecember 20, 01:37 PM • 20956 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 26198 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 13304 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 15945 views
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 7028 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money05:00 PM • 15301 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 83950 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 59251 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 67295 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Luís Montenegro
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon07:10 PM • 756 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida06:35 PM • 1686 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 16103 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 13448 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 26390 views
Social network
Technology
Film
Series
FIFA (video game series)

On the border with Moldova, bus traffic is being expanded after Russian attacks on Odesa region - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

In Odesa region, bus traffic is being launched through two checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border, which previously operated only for passenger cars. This will allow for quick adjustment of passenger routes and reduction of the load on individual directions, and the number of buses that can be processed at the Mohyliv-Podilskyi – Otaci checkpoint has also been increased.

After Russian attacks on transport infrastructure in Odesa region, bus passage is being launched through two checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border, which previously operated exclusively for passenger cars, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, a separate direction is logistics provision.

According to Kuleba, seven checkpoints are stably operating on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. The movement of passenger cars, buses and cargo vehicles is provided through the checkpoints "Mohyliv-Podilskyi – Otaci", "Mamalyha – Criva", "Rososhany – Briceni" and "Sokyriany – Ocnița".

In addition, the checkpoints "Kelmensi – Larga" and "Vashkivtsi – Grimencăuți", which previously operated exclusively for passenger cars, will now process buses.

- the Deputy Prime Minister reported.

According to him, this will allow for quick adjustment of passenger routes and reduce the load on individual directions.

"We are also launching a more flexible bus transportation regime: for crossing the border, it is enough to have valid permits for regular or irregular flights, without limiting to a specific checkpoint. We have strengthened the work of the "Mohyliv-Podilskyi – Otaci" checkpoint, where the number of buses that can undergo clearance has been increased," Kuleba said.

Bus registration is carried out through the "eCherha" system, he added.

For the first time since 2022, the Odesa-Chisinau train has been relaunched: 60% of tickets sold in 3 hours20.12.25, 18:43 • 2322 views

"Ukrzaliznytsia has resumed railway connection Odesa-Chisinau. 60% of tickets were sold in the first three hours after sales opened. Ticket sales from Odesa are currently open on a daily basis," Kuleba said.

According to Kuleba, the elimination of the consequences of the strikes after the damage to the bridge in the Mayaky area continues for the third day. "The enemy launched about 20 strikes on this location alone. In Odesa region, about 500 missile and drone attacks occurred over the past week," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

"The restoration of the bridge continues even in these difficult conditions. Immediately after the damage, we deployed a pontoon bridge - reversible traffic is carried out on it. We will install another one in a few days. We are also developing an additional alternative route, which we will deploy within a week," Kuleba said.

In Odesa region, communication partially restored after Russian attacks: what transport can move across the Dniester20.12.25, 20:14 • 1874 views

According to him, "despite constant shelling of the bridge, which continued today, people are provided with everything necessary - food and medicine. ATMs, Ukrposhta branches are working, fuel supplies continue. Heat and water supply are stable."

The head of the Restoration Agency, Serhiy Sukhomlyn, also pointed out that "today, while talking to residents of the south of Odesa region, I heard the question: "Will we be left without parcels for Christmas and New Year?" The answer is definitely no. Parcels will arrive. And everything will be fine!"

Julia Shramko

Society
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Chisinau
Odesa Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Moldova
Odesa