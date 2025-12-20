For the first time since 2022, the Odesa-Chisinau train has been relaunched: 60% of tickets sold in 3 hours
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia has resumed train service between Odesa and Chisinau - for the first time since 2022, and 60% of tickets were sold in 3 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
As noted, as of today, the occupancy of flights is:
- 61% - from Odesa;
- 93% - from Kyiv.
It is reported that ticket sales from Odesa have already been opened on a daily basis.
