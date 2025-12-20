For the first time since 2022, the Odesa-Chisinau train has been relaunched: 60% of tickets sold in 3 hours

$42.340.00
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 1424 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 3252 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 3560 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
02:15 PM • 10441 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 19944 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 23600 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 23996 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 23433 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19347 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Popular news
Russia terminates military agreements with 11 European countries, concluded in 1992-2002December 20, 07:58 AM • 12419 views
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine01:37 PM • 16407 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 18279 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 5898 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 9888 views
Publications
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money05:00 PM • 3238 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 79684 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 55700 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 63731 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 57217 views
UNN Lite
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 9898 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 5902 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 18283 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 27666 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 74265 views
For the first time since 2022, the Odesa-Chisinau train has been relaunched: 60% of tickets sold in 3 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1396 views

For the first time since 2022, the Odesa-Chisinau railway connection has been restored. Demand for tickets was extremely high, with 60% sold in the first 3 hours.

For the first time since 2022, the Odesa-Chisinau train has been relaunched: 60% of tickets sold in 3 hours

Ukrzaliznytsia has resumed train service between Odesa and Chisinau - for the first time since 2022, and 60% of tickets were sold in 3 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

For the first time since 2022, railway connection Odesa - Chisinau has been restored. Demand turned out to be extremely high: 60% of tickets were sold in just the first 3 hours after sales opened.

- reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

As noted, as of today, the occupancy of flights is:

  • 61% - from Odesa;
    • 93% - from Kyiv.

      It is reported that ticket sales from Odesa have already been opened on a daily basis.

      Ukrzaliznytsia assigns an additional group of carriages to Chisinau from Odesa and Kyiv20.12.25, 10:07 • 3614 views

      Julia Shramko

      SocietyUNN-Odesa
      State Border of Ukraine
      Chisinau
      Ukrainian Railways
      Odesa
      Kyiv