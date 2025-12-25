$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 12336 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 14374 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 17467 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 14366 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 13755 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 12395 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 46417 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 64095 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31969 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 51904 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 14336 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 13177 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 13770 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 12317 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 14317 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 12354 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 46428 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 33913 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 64111 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 51917 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Dmytro Kuleba
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Village
Poland
China
UNN Lite
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 6658 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 12411 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 13868 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 19412 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 30869 views
Financial Times

Irish Defence Minister dismisses intelligence claims of China's hostility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The head of Ireland's defense and foreign policy departments has refuted a statement by the Military Intelligence Service (IMIS) that China is "hostile." The minister emphasized the importance of economic cooperation and warned of the risks of isolating Beijing ahead of his upcoming trade mission.

Irish Defence Minister dismisses intelligence claims of China's hostility

Micheál Martin, who heads Ireland's defense and foreign policy departments, refuted the statement by the Irish Military Intelligence Service (IMIS) that China is "hostile." The minister emphasized the importance of economic cooperation and warned against the risks of isolating Beijing ahead of his upcoming trade mission. This was reported by The Journal, writes UNN.

Details

Despite military concerns about Chinese students studying at Irish universities, Martin called for a deeper examination of China's strategic thinking. He noted that Ireland seeks to "rebalance relations" but opposes protectionism.

There is no doubt that in the medium and long term, China will be a very significant global power, and this will not change anytime soon, and China will protect its interests. I accept the intelligence that has recently come from Europe and the UK, but on the other hand, China has never initiated a war in modern times.

– the minister stated.

He added: "I think isolation would be absolutely the wrong approach. But they are a significant force."

Hybrid threats and infrastructure protection

Discussing national security issues, Martin confirmed work on equipping services with anti-drone technologies. He linked the increase in hybrid attacks in Europe, including drone incidents and arson, directly to Russia's actions.

The danger of all this is that we don't want to end up in a kind of protectionist, polarized world.

– he noted, commenting on global challenges.

Regarding internal security during President Zelenskyy's visit, Martin denied intelligence failures: "I believe our intelligence service works well, has very good relationships with the whole world, and is very useful in certain scenarios."

Drones near Dublin did not threaten Zelenskyy's plane, but the incident is concerning - Irish PM11.12.25, 01:36 • 5551 view

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Republic of Ireland
Great Britain
Europe
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy