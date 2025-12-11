Drones near Dublin did not threaten Zelenskyy's plane, but the incident is concerning - Irish PM
Kyiv • UNN
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin stated that drones spotted near Dublin after Zelenskyy's arrival did not pose a threat to his plane. However, the incident is of great concern, as it could be part of Russia's hybrid campaign.
Drones spotted near Ireland's capital Dublin shortly after the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week did not pose a threat to his plane, but the incident is of great concern. This was stated by the country's Prime Minister Micheál Martin, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
According to him, a small number of unidentified drones were spotted near a naval vessel patrolling the coast of Dublin.
The drones did not pose a threat to President Zelenskyy's plane – this needs to be clearly explained – as he landed safely long before this incident.
At the same time, he did not directly respond to Irish media reports that the drones were flying near Zelenskyy's flight path.
"Everything indicates that this is part of a hybrid campaign initiated by Russia against the interests of the European Union and Ukraine," said the head of the Irish government.
Context
Last week, four unknown military drones violated the no-fly zone near Dublin Airport, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane landed.
On Monday, Zelenskyy stated that he was aware of the movement of unknown drones along his plane's flight path when he was heading to Ireland, noting that an appropriate investigation would be conducted.
