Drones in no-fly zone during Zelenskyy's arrival in Dublin: Irish police launch investigation

Irish police (Gardaí) have launched an investigation after several drones were spotted in a no-fly zone during the arrival of the President of Ukraine in Dublin, UNN reports with reference to RTÉ News.

Details

The publication reminds that Zelenskyy landed at Dublin Airport as part of his first official visit to Ireland on Monday evening.

The crew of the Irish naval vessel "LÉ William Butler Yeats" spotted several unknown drones north of Dublin at approximately the same time.

According to RTÉ News, drone activity was observed more than 10 km offshore, east of Howth and Dublin Bay.

The weapons of the "LÉ William Butler Yeats" were not used to intercept the drones, but video recordings are known to have been obtained.

The Special Detective Unit of the National Police (Garda Siochána) is investigating the drone sightings.

According to the police, the SDU will maintain contact with the Armed Forces and international security partners.

High-ranking government officials, including Prime Minister Micheál Martin, were informed about the incident.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) introduced a no-fly zone for drones over and around Dublin in connection with Zelenskyy's visit.

Ireland to discuss drone movement along Zelenskyy's plane trajectory at National Security Council

Addition

Four unknown military drones violated the no-fly zone near Dublin Airport, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane landed. The drones reached the plane's flight path a few minutes after it landed, and their origin is being investigated by the police.

Recall

On December 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena visited Ireland.