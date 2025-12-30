$42.220.15
Exclusive
03:27 PM
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
Operation Interflex: Ukrainian military in Britain train foreigners to use FPV drones in combat operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Ukrainian military personnel, as part of Operation INTERFLEX in Great Britain, are sharing their experience in using drones, training representatives of the Australian Defence Force and the Swedish Armed Forces. FPV drones and related technologies are massively involved in the training, which allows for improving the training program for Ukrainian soldiers.

Operation Interflex: Ukrainian military in Britain train foreigners to use FPV drones in combat operations

Ukrainian military personnel, as part of the multinational operation INTERFLEX at one of the training grounds in Great Britain, are sharing their experience on how to use drones in combat operations and are massively involving FPV drones and related technologies in training, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Ukrainian military personnel, as part of the multinational operation INTERFLEX at one of the training grounds in Great Britain, are demonstrating to partners and training representatives from the Australian Defense Force and the Swedish Armed Forces how new technologies are changing the course of the war, in particular, they are massively involving FPV drones and related technologies in training.

- the message says.

Ukraine and Greece launch joint production of naval drones18.11.25, 15:04 • 3407 views

According to the General Staff, representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are sharing their experience on how to keep up with drone threats on the battlefield and how to use drones in combat operations.

This experience, in turn, was used to reverse-implement and improve the training program for Ukrainian soldiers within the INTERFLEX operation. Such cooperation is an example of global support that unites nations for a common goal - Ukraine's victory.

- the message says.

The General Staff thanked the military personnel of Great Britain, Australian military instructors of Operation KUDU, and Sweden, and all partner countries for training Ukrainian military personnel.

Ukraine and the US conduct first official tests of Ukrainian drones19.12.25, 18:28 • 3878 views

Antonina Tumanova

Technologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Great Britain
Ukraine