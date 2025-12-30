Operation Interflex: Ukrainian military in Britain train foreigners to use FPV drones in combat operations

Ukrainian military personnel, as part of the multinational operation INTERFLEX at one of the training grounds in Great Britain, are sharing their experience on how to use drones in combat operations and are massively involving FPV drones and related technologies in training, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are sharing their experience on how to keep up with drone threats on the battlefield and how to use drones in combat operations.

This experience, in turn, was used to reverse-implement and improve the training program for Ukrainian soldiers within the INTERFLEX operation. Such cooperation is an example of global support that unites nations for a common goal - Ukraine's victory. - the message says.

The General Staff thanked the military personnel of Great Britain, Australian military instructors of Operation KUDU, and Sweden, and all partner countries for training Ukrainian military personnel.

