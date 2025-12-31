Westminster Palace guards to strike on New Year's Eve in Britain

About three hundred members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, who provide security for the Palace of Westminster (the building of the British Parliament), are preparing to strike on New Year's Eve due to disputes over pay. This was reported by The Independent, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that this will be the fourth day of the strike for union members, as they continue to challenge pay and working conditions.

"The employer cut members' annual leave and falsely claimed that staff had agreed to it. The recent offer of financial compensation to employees is simply an insult," said PCS General Secretary Fran Heathcote.

In addition, cleaners on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) will strike on New Year's Eve due to a separate dispute over pay.

According to Eddie Dempsey, General Secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union, Transport for London, which controls outsourcing contracts, should bring DLR workers' services back under its control and pay them proper sick pay to avoid "similar disruptions in 2026."

