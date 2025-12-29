Abramovich refused to transfer funds from the sale of Chelsea to Ukraine

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
Exclusive
06:57 PM • 5316 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
06:48 PM • 9890 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
06:36 PM • 9800 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
03:53 PM • 13321 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 16034 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 15648 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 19356 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 20839 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 20905 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 37314 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
4m/s
85%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 24647 views
Hyundai cannot buy back its former plant in Russia due to the war in Ukraine - ReutersDecember 29, 01:27 PM • 7808 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 11560 views
Lavrov stated that Ukrainian drones attacked Putin's residence: he threatened a retaliatory strike and a review of Russia's negotiating positionDecember 29, 03:44 PM • 4894 views
Trump announced a strike on a "large target" in Venezuela - Bloomberg03:59 PM • 7010 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 24766 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 27149 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 38430 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 146116 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 189728 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Benjamin Netanyahu
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Israel
Kostiantynivka
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 11654 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 26820 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 37006 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 47519 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 146114 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Film
Forbes
WhatsApp

Abramovich refused to transfer funds from the sale of Chelsea to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Abramovich's representatives stated that the funds from the sale of Chelsea cannot be transferred to a charitable foundation to support Ukraine until the government of Jersey stops its investigation against him. This refers to 1.4 billion pounds sterling frozen in the account of Fordstam Ltd.

Abramovich refused to transfer funds from the sale of Chelsea to Ukraine

Roman Abramovich stated that he would not transfer the funds from the sale of Chelsea to Ukraine until the Jersey authorities cease investigations and legal proceedings against him. This concerns billions of pounds that have remained frozen since 2022, despite demands from the British government to direct these funds to aid Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

Representatives of the Russian billionaire reported that the money from the sale of the football club cannot be transferred to a charitable foundation to support Ukraine until the government of the British island of Jersey ceases its investigation and lawsuit against Roman Abramovich.

This concerns the transfer of 1.4 billion pounds sterling (approximately 1.6 billion euros) from the total amount of 2.35 billion pounds received from the sale of Chelsea. Abramovich intends to ignore the demands of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to allocate the entire amount

- writes DW.

It is noted that the Russian billionaire has already hired a team of lawyers to participate in the lawsuit, including Eric Hershmann, a former adviser to US President Donald Trump.

According to DW, all funds from the sale of Chelsea, as well as 150 million pounds in interest, have been frozen since 2022 in the bank account of Abramovich's company Fordstam Ltd. In total, Jersey courts have frozen over 5.3 billion pounds belonging to the Russian businessman.

Recall

In September 2025, the European Union court rejected the appeals of Viktor Yanukovych and Roman Abramovich regarding their exclusion from the EU sanctions list.

In December 2025, The Guardian reported that the UK would officially issue an order to transfer 2.5 billion pounds sterling (about 2.9 billion euros) from the sale of FC Chelsea by Roman Abramovich for humanitarian purposes in Ukraine, ordering the billionaire to allocate the funds or face legal action.

"Chelsea" under fire: London club faces 74 charges of agent manipulation11.09.25, 14:18 • 2519 views

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
charity
Donald Trump
European Union
Great Britain
Ukraine