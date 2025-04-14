$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2646 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19856 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16703 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21747 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30949 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64678 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60438 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34099 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59671 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106972 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 19856 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53161 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64678 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60438 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167499 views
The Kremlin will continue to accuse Ukraine of violating the ceasefire: ISW names the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4924 views

The Russian Federation uses vague ceasefire terms and lack of monitoring to accuse Ukraine of violations. ISW emphasizes the need for reliable control mechanisms.

The Kremlin will continue to accuse Ukraine of violating the ceasefire: ISW names the reason

The Kremlin uses the vagueness of ceasefire terms and the lack of independent monitoring mechanisms to fill the information space with unfounded claims about Ukraine's alleged violations of the relevant regime. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts, in particular, refer to recent statements by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Director of the Second Department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexei Polishchuk, who accused Ukraine of violating the temporary moratorium on long-range strikes on energy infrastructure.

Russian officials, led by the Russian Ministry of Defense, have accused Ukraine of violating the temporary ceasefire almost daily since March 29, but have provided no evidence to support most of these claims.

- claim in ISW.

Productively discussed "aspects of Ukrainian settlement": first comments from Russia about the negotiations between Putin and Witkoff11.04.25, 23:39 • 6824 views

They believe that any future general ceasefire or peace agreement should include reliable monitoring mechanisms, given the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to portray Ukraine as a party violating the truce. At the same time, it remains unclear what kind of monitoring mechanisms the West could use and whether the Kremlin would agree to it.

In the event of a future general ceasefire, Russian forces may shell the front line under a "false flag" to accuse Ukraine of violating the ceasefire and justify the resumption of the conflict.

- experts suggest.

They add that the Russian Federation's continued refusal to agree to US and European proposals to create peacekeeping forces in Ukraine underscores "the Kremlin's unwavering unwillingness to accept any monitoring mechanisms that could undermine its ability to attack Ukraine in the future."

Recall

The day before, Donald Trump shared his vision of the development of events around the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, expressing cautious optimism about the possibility of progress in this process. He made his statement the day after the meeting between the American representative Witcoff and the president of the terrorist country Putin.

Information about negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Ankara is fake - Sybiha13.04.25, 23:10 • 4708 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Ukraine
