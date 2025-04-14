The Kremlin uses the vagueness of ceasefire terms and the lack of independent monitoring mechanisms to fill the information space with unfounded claims about Ukraine's alleged violations of the relevant regime. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts, in particular, refer to recent statements by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Director of the Second Department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexei Polishchuk, who accused Ukraine of violating the temporary moratorium on long-range strikes on energy infrastructure.

Russian officials, led by the Russian Ministry of Defense, have accused Ukraine of violating the temporary ceasefire almost daily since March 29, but have provided no evidence to support most of these claims. - claim in ISW.

They believe that any future general ceasefire or peace agreement should include reliable monitoring mechanisms, given the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to portray Ukraine as a party violating the truce. At the same time, it remains unclear what kind of monitoring mechanisms the West could use and whether the Kremlin would agree to it.

In the event of a future general ceasefire, Russian forces may shell the front line under a "false flag" to accuse Ukraine of violating the ceasefire and justify the resumption of the conflict. - experts suggest.

They add that the Russian Federation's continued refusal to agree to US and European proposals to create peacekeeping forces in Ukraine underscores "the Kremlin's unwavering unwillingness to accept any monitoring mechanisms that could undermine its ability to attack Ukraine in the future."

Recall

The day before, Donald Trump shared his vision of the development of events around the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, expressing cautious optimism about the possibility of progress in this process. He made his statement the day after the meeting between the American representative Witcoff and the president of the terrorist country Putin.

