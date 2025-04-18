This is a moment of solidarity with Ukraine: EU ministers will meet in Kyiv on May 9

European foreign ministers will meet in Kyiv on May 9, 2025 – this day marks Europe Day, and Russia will celebrate the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II. This was announced by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on LCI, reports UNN.

Details

The heads of foreign ministries of European countries will come to Kyiv to demonstrate their solidarity with Ukraine during the full-scale Russian invasion. Barrot reminded that Putin is simultaneously planning celebrations in Moscow on the occasion of the victory in World War II.

European foreign ministers intend to meet in Kyiv on May 9. I will definitely be there. On this day, Putin is planning a big celebration in Moscow – it is a day of victory for them. For us, it will be a moment of solidarity with Ukraine. – said the French Foreign Minister.

Addition

On May 8, European countries celebrate Victory Day over Nazi Germany in World War II. In some countries of the post-Soviet space, including Russia, the holiday is celebrated on May 9: until 2014-2015, Victory Day was celebrated in Ukraine according to Soviet traditions.

After the Russian annexation of Crimea and the beginning of hostilities in the Donbass, the name of the holiday was changed to Victory Day over Nazism in World War II in 1939-1945. At the same time, May 8 became the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation.

After the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Victory Day over Nazism was officially moved to May 8.

Reminder

The European Union called on candidate countries to join the bloc to refrain from participating in events on May 9 in Russia, including the military parade in Moscow.