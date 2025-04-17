$41.220.04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine had 225 air defense systems in 1992, by 2019 most of the systems disappeared somewhere

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5212 views

President Zelenskyy stated that in 1992, Ukraine had 225 air defense systems, but by 2019 their number had decreased to about 60. Most disappeared between 2000 and 2019.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine had 225 air defense systems in 1992, by 2019 most of the systems disappeared somewhere

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had 225 air defense systems in 1992. By 2019, about 60 of them remained. Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing, reports UNN.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying many of the enemy's air defense systems. S-400s and others. And they are really destroying them. This is a difficult job, this is the right result, a very correct job. You know, Ukraine had 225 systems in 1992. In 2019, there were about 60. Most of the systems disappeared somewhere in the period from 2000 to 2019. By 2000, Ukraine had 168-169 left out of 225, that is, there were already fewer, but there were 170 systems. And in the following years until 2019, we had about 60 left. What am I talking about? I am talking about the fact that we must understand what the density of Ukraine's defense was. Why? In order to understand what protection the Russians have. Because our systems were sold not only to the Middle East, but also to the Russians.

- said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to buy at least 10 Patriot air defense systems from the USA, and European countries can finance this.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
