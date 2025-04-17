President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had 225 air defense systems in 1992. By 2019, about 60 of them remained. Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing, reports UNN.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying many of the enemy's air defense systems. S-400s and others. And they are really destroying them. This is a difficult job, this is the right result, a very correct job. You know, Ukraine had 225 systems in 1992. In 2019, there were about 60. Most of the systems disappeared somewhere in the period from 2000 to 2019. By 2000, Ukraine had 168-169 left out of 225, that is, there were already fewer, but there were 170 systems. And in the following years until 2019, we had about 60 left. What am I talking about? I am talking about the fact that we must understand what the density of Ukraine's defense was. Why? In order to understand what protection the Russians have. Because our systems were sold not only to the Middle East, but also to the Russians.