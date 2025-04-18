A bill on sanctions against Chinese companies for supporting Russian aggression has been registered in the US Congress

A bipartisan bill has been reintroduced to the United States House of Representatives, aimed at imposing sanctions on Chinese companies that provide material support for Russia's military aggression in Ukraine. This was announced on her Facebook page by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States, Oksana Markarova, UNN reports.

Details

The bill was initiated by Congressman John Moolenaar (Michigan), a Republican and chairman of the special committee on countering the Chinese Communist Party, and Democrat Jimmy Panetta (California), a member of the House Ways and Means and Budget Committees.

The document provides for:

imposing sanctions on Chinese organizations that contribute to the Russian military-industrial base,

restrictions for companies involved in cybercrime and military modernization,

an expanded definition of "subsidiary companies" to avoid circumvention schemes.

The bill requires a number of large Chinese companies that work with Russia to abandon this cooperation within 180 days - the statement reads.

The project contains an initial list of over 40 Chinese corporations, including Huawei, DJI, Hikvision, SMIC, China Mobile, China Telecom, AVIC, CETC, Dahua, and others.

The bill also authorizes the US President to impose sanctions on specific legal entities, and obligates the State Department, the Department of Defense, and the Treasury Department to provide Congress with proposals for sanctions against Chinese aviation, energy, and shipbuilding giants.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine has received information that China is supplying weapons to Russia, including gunpowder and artillery.

