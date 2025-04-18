A bill on sanctions against Chinese companies for supporting Russian aggression has been registered in the US Congress

$41.220.04
Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread
05:00 AM • 18679 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 34699 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 101000 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 74153 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 81148 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 78995 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 64057 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 54329 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 56241 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58461 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

Popular news

A record herd of red deer has been recorded in the Chernobyl Reserve: photo

April 17, 09:40 PM • 16488 views

The occupiers have blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge: what is known

12:38 AM • 17742 views

Macron announced a new round of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine

01:13 AM • 20078 views

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

02:32 AM • 19085 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

04:28 AM • 19478 views
Publications

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

05:00 AM • 18710 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 101035 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 75778 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 89723 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 128405 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Andriy Yermak

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Paris

Kyiv

Kharkiv

UNN Lite

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

05:50 AM • 28 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 14393 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 27707 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 31322 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 125662 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

ATACMS

Telegram

A bill on sanctions against Chinese companies for supporting Russian aggression has been registered in the US Congress

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1612 views

A bill on sanctions against Chinese companies that help Russia in the war has been reintroduced in the US House of Representatives. Huawei, DJI, Hikvision and others are on the list.

A bill on sanctions against Chinese companies for supporting Russian aggression has been registered in the US Congress

A bipartisan bill has been reintroduced to the United States House of Representatives, aimed at imposing sanctions on Chinese companies that provide material support for Russia's military aggression in Ukraine. This was announced on her Facebook page by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States, Oksana Markarova, UNN reports.

Details

The bill was initiated by Congressman John Moolenaar (Michigan), a Republican and chairman of the special committee on countering the Chinese Communist Party, and Democrat Jimmy Panetta (California), a member of the House Ways and Means and Budget Committees.

The document provides for:

  • imposing sanctions on Chinese organizations that contribute to the Russian military-industrial base,
    • restrictions for companies involved in cybercrime and military modernization,
      • an expanded definition of "subsidiary companies" to avoid circumvention schemes.

        The bill requires a number of large Chinese companies that work with Russia to abandon this cooperation within 180 days

        - the statement reads.

        The project contains an initial list of over 40 Chinese corporations, including Huawei, DJI, Hikvision, SMIC, China Mobile, China Telecom, AVIC, CETC, Dahua, and others.

        The bill also authorizes the US President to impose sanctions on specific legal entities, and obligates the State Department, the Department of Defense, and the Treasury Department to provide Congress with proposals for sanctions against Chinese aviation, energy, and shipbuilding giants.

        Recall

        Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine has received information that China is supplying weapons to Russia, including gunpowder and artillery.

        Reuters: Chinese citizens fighting for Russia are mercenaries and not affiliated with the Chinese authorities12.04.25, 03:47 • 17841 view

        Vita Zelenetska

        Vita Zelenetska

        PoliticsNews of the World
        China
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        United States
