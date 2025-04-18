US told Europeans of its desire to secure a complete ceasefire in Ukraine "within weeks" - Bloomberg

$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10576 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40716 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 43102 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 77621 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 31251 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86677 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68799 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153440 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88835 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90777 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Popular news

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 62048 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 46425 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62831 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30312 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 52264 views
Publications

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 528 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 52316 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 77621 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86677 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153440 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14675 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15452 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30349 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28817 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 41007 views
US told Europeans of its desire to secure a complete ceasefire in Ukraine "within weeks" - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6136 views

At a meeting in Paris, American officials announced their intention to achieve a complete ceasefire in Ukraine in the near future.

US told Europeans of its desire to secure a complete ceasefire in Ukraine "within weeks" - Bloomberg

At a meeting with Europeans in Paris, US officials said they want to secure a full ceasefire in Ukraine "within weeks", Bloomberg reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

US officials indicated at a meeting with Europeans in Paris that they want to secure a full ceasefire in Ukraine within weeks, part of a renewed push to halt hostilities in Russia’s three-year war

- the publication writes, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The discussions on Thursday, which included a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and US representative Steve Witkoff and in which Ukrainian officials took part, reportedly focused, according to sources, "mainly on how to move to a ceasefire and lasting peace as soon as possible." Participants told US officials that they "fully support President Donald Trump's main goal of ending the war quickly," the publication said.

US officials said they "expect significant progress soon, and participants at Thursday's meeting agreed to work in that direction," people said.

National security advisers and negotiators from Germany, France, the US and the UK will meet again in London next week to continue their discussions in the French capital, the Elysee Palace said.

The Paris meeting marked Europe's latest attempt to influence the outcome of the negotiations, the publication writes.

European officials "wanted to know what actions the Trump administration would take if it did not make progress from Putin, and they wanted to convince Washington of the need to strengthen its position on Moscow, including through a "large-scale" sanctions package that Trump had previously signaled he was considering," another senior official said.

Thursday's meetings, which also included UK National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell, built on efforts by France and the UK to form post-war "assurance forces" in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said.

Officials in Paris and London hope the plan will demonstrate that Europe is serious about allocating its own resources to Ukraine's post-war future and convince Trump to commit to guaranteeing security for Ukraine, Bloomberg reported last week.

The meetings in Paris were also attended by Zelensky's first aide Andriy Yermak, Defense Ministers Rustem Umerov and Foreign Ministers Andriy Sybiha and other officials from the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

"We are working on critical issues for the security of Ukraine and all of Europe," Yermak wrote on X earlier on Thursday.

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio18.04.25, 10:43 • 26329 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
