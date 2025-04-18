Zelenskyy met with American Congressman Fitzpatrick, who is going to the front

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with American Congressman and co-chair of the Congressional Ukrainian Caucus Brian Fitzpatrick. The parties discussed a ceasefire. Fitzpatrick also planned a trip to the front to meet with Ukrainian soldiers, reports UNN.

Met with US Congressman and co-chair of the Congressional Ukrainian Caucus Brian Fitzpatrick. The main topics of our conversation were efforts to establish a dignified and lasting peace, the American proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire, and security guarantees for Ukraine. said Zelenskyy.

He thanked the United States for its support, stressing that Russian evil must not win.

"Brian Fitzpatrick has planned a trip to the front to meet with our soldiers. This is very valuable. Thank you for your support," Zelenskyy added.

Let us remind you

US President's Special Representative in Ukraine General Keith Kellogg called the meetings in the Elysee Palace, where the end of the war in Ukraine was discussed, "very productive".

Trump does not consider Zelenskyy guilty of the war