Volodymyr Artyukh dismissed from the post of Head of Sumy Regional State Administration: presidential decree

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Volodymyr Artyukh from the post of Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (OVA). This is reported by UNN with reference to decree published on the website of the Office of the President.

Details

Decree No. 242/2025 was signed on Thursday, April 17.

To dismiss Artyukh Volodymyr Mykolayovych from the post of Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration in accordance with his submitted application - the statement reads.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine agreed to the dismissal of Volodymyr Artyukh from the post of Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration. This was announced by Taras Melnychuk.

Recall

On April 17, the President of Ukraine appointed Oleh Hryhorov as the Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration.

