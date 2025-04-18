China reacted to Zelenskyy's statement regarding Russia: says it has never provided lethal weapons

China has never provided lethal weapons to any of the parties, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said, reacting to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's claim that China is supplying weapons, including gunpowder, to Russia, Global Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said that "China's position on the Ukrainian issue has always been consistent." "China actively supports a ceasefire and the promotion of peace talks," Lin said, stressing that "China has never provided lethal weapons to any of the parties to the conflict and strictly controls the export of dual-use goods."

"Ukraine is well aware of this and has publicly stated that most of the components of Russian imported weapons come from the US and other Western countries. China strongly opposes baseless accusations and political manipulation," Lin said.

Addition

On April 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had received information that China is supplying weapons to Russia, including gunpowder and artillery.

