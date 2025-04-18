$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10038 views

08:50 AM • 39484 views

08:41 AM • 42163 views

08:05 AM • 75914 views

07:43 AM • 30425 views

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85526 views

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68455 views

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152697 views

April 17, 01:28 PM • 88794 views

April 17, 01:06 PM • 90757 views

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 60544 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 44872 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 61263 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 28087 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 49414 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14287 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15084 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29194 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28519 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40730 views
9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

China reacted to Zelenskyy's statement regarding Russia: says it has never provided lethal weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6850 views

China has never provided lethal weapons to any party in the conflict in Ukraine. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stressed that they oppose baseless accusations.

China reacted to Zelenskyy's statement regarding Russia: says it has never provided lethal weapons

China has never provided lethal weapons to any of the parties, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said, reacting to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's claim that China is supplying weapons, including gunpowder, to Russia, Global Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said that "China's position on the Ukrainian issue has always been consistent." "China actively supports a ceasefire and the promotion of peace talks," Lin said, stressing that "China has never provided lethal weapons to any of the parties to the conflict and strictly controls the export of dual-use goods."

"Ukraine is well aware of this and has publicly stated that most of the components of Russian imported weapons come from the US and other Western countries. China strongly opposes baseless accusations and political manipulation," Lin said.

Addition

On April 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had received information that China is supplying weapons to Russia, including gunpowder and artillery.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
