Roman Mrochko was dismissed from the position of head of the Kherson MBA

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an order dismissing Roman Mrochko from the post of Head of the Kherson City Military Administration. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued order No. 44/2025-rp on Thursday, April 17, dismissing Roman Mrochko from the post of Head of the Kherson City Military Administration of the Kherson District of the Kherson Region.

To dismiss Mrochko Roman Mykolayovych from the post of Head of the Kherson City Military Administration of the Kherson District of the Kherson Region - the document says.

It should be noted that Roman Mykolayovych Mrochko was born in 1989. He graduated from the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law Academy of Ukraine. He has worked in the prosecutor's office since 2011.

From September to December 2014, he was Deputy Military Prosecutor of the Chernihiv Garrison of the Central Region of Ukraine.

From December 2014 to June 2015 - he worked as Deputy Military Prosecutor of the Vinnytsia Garrison of the Central Region of Ukraine.

From September 2015 to May 2017, he held the position of Military Prosecutor of the Luhansk Garrison of the ATO forces.

He is a former Deputy Military Prosecutor of the Southern Region. He holds the title of "Honorary Citizen of Severodonetsk", awarded the "For the Development of the Region" award, awards from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and other ministries.

Recall

On Thursday, April 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Volodymyr Artyukh from the post of Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration. The decision was made on the basis of his submitted application.

Zelenskyy carried out personnel changes in the administrations of the Donetsk region