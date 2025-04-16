Zelenskyy carried out personnel changes in the administrations of the Donetsk region

Personnel changes have been made in the administrations of Donetsk region. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

The Head of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed a series of orders regarding the rotation of the leadership in the state and military administration bodies of the Donetsk region. In particular, the dismissal and a number of new appointments in some districts of the Donetsk region were announced.

Natalia Vorobyova was dismissed from the post of Head of the Mariupol District State Administration in accordance with her submitted application. However, by the next decree, the head of state instructed her to head the Mangush Village Military Administration of the same district.

Among other appointments in the Mariupol district:

- Volodymyr Halabuzar became the head of the Mykilska Village Military Administration;

- Volodymyr Matyash headed the Kalchyk Village Military Administration;

- Oleksandr Kurkchi was appointed head of the Sartan Village Military Administration.

In the Volnovakha district, the new leaders are:

- Mykhailo Burnadze – Head of the Khlibodarivka Village Military Administration;

- Alona Levtyerova – headed the Staromlynivka Village Military Administration;

- Artem Yefimenko – appointed to the Olhynska Village Military Administration;

- Nadiya Serdyukova – the new head of the Myrnen Village Military Administration.

Let us remind you

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an order appointing Serhiy Kryvosheenko as the head of the Sumy City Military Administration.

President appoints new head of Sumy MBA