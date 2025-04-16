Zelenskyy carried out personnel changes in the administrations of the Donetsk region

$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15868 views

April 16, 11:59 AM

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163346 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89552 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141377 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39006 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62925 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4374 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4144 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10420 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5176 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3280 views
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43045 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154618 views

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97991 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41206 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41511 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41968 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43735 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Zelenskyy carried out personnel changes in the administrations of the Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1718 views

The President of Ukraine dismissed and appointed new heads in the Donetsk region. Natalia Vorobyova was transferred from the position of head of the Mariupol RDA to the head of the Mangush SVA.

Zelenskyy carried out personnel changes in the administrations of the Donetsk region

Personnel changes have been made in the administrations of Donetsk region. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

The Head of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed a series of orders regarding the rotation of the leadership in the state and military administration bodies of the Donetsk region. In particular, the dismissal and a number of new appointments in some districts of the Donetsk region were announced.

Natalia Vorobyova was dismissed from the post of Head of the Mariupol District State Administration in accordance with her submitted application. However, by the next decree, the head of state instructed her to head the Mangush Village Military Administration of the same district.

Among other appointments in the Mariupol district: 

- Volodymyr Halabuzar became the head of the Mykilska Village Military Administration; 

- Volodymyr Matyash headed the Kalchyk Village Military Administration; 

- Oleksandr Kurkchi was appointed head of the Sartan Village Military Administration.

In the Volnovakha district, the new leaders are: 

- Mykhailo Burnadze – Head of the Khlibodarivka Village Military Administration; 

- Alona Levtyerova – headed the Staromlynivka Village Military Administration; 

- Artem Yefimenko – appointed to the Olhynska Village Military Administration; 

- Nadiya Serdyukova – the new head of the Myrnen Village Military Administration.

Let us remind you

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an order appointing Serhiy Kryvosheenko as the head of the Sumy City Military Administration. 

President appoints new head of Sumy MBA25.11.24, 13:30

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Mariupol
