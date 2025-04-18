Meeting with the "coalition of the willing" in Paris: Yermak revealed details of the agreements

In Paris, meetings were held between delegations from Ukraine, the United States of America, as well as representatives of the countries participating in the "coalition of the willing". The participants of the meetings discussed the ceasefire and future practical steps towards peace in Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine summed up a series of meetings in Paris on Thursday, April 17. He noted that there are many options on the negotiating table. Ukraine, together with its partners, is working to create a complex of the most modern and effective security guarantees.

Meetings were held in Paris between delegations from Ukraine and the United States, as well as representatives of the countries participating in the coalition of the willing. Together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov held a series of meetings. In particular, bilateral negotiations were held between the Ukrainian delegation and the US delegation, which included State Secretary Marco Rubio, special representatives of the President of the United States Stephen Vitkoff and Keith Kellogg. We emphasized our commitment to peaceful efforts together with the United States, European and other partners, and our desire to end the war as soon as possible. We have repeatedly emphasized that a complete ceasefire is necessary, which Ukraine agreed to on March 11 in Jeddah. - said the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine in a post.

Also, the head Andriy Yermak said that Ukraine agreed that a complete and unconditional ceasefire should be the first stage on the way to a lasting peace in Ukraine, and exchanged views on the practical implementation of this stage.

The parties discussed the return of Ukrainian children forcibly displaced to Russia, the release of prisoners of war and civilian hostages, and agreed on further regular contacts in the framework of promoting peace efforts.

Such confidence-building measures are important elements for the start of the peace process - Yermak said.

"We also discussed further steps and agreed on further regular contacts in the framework of promoting peace efforts," he added.

Let us remind you

Negotiations on a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine took place in Paris. The involvement of a multinational contingent and the development of a security architecture were discussed.

